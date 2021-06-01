WINCHESTER — The 158th anniversary of the Second Battle of Winchester will be commemorated June 12 and 13 at Kernstown Battlefield in southern Winchester.
R. Gary Sheppard, president of the nonprofit Kernstown Battlefield Association that oversees the historic Civil War grounds at 610 Battle Park Drive, said the public is invited to visit the battlefield to see living-history encampments and troop drills and to participate in special tours of the 388-acre property led by local author and historian Jerry Holsworth.
The Second Battle of Winchester was fought June 13-15, 1863, beginning at what was then the Pritchard family farm in Kernstown. The battle eventually extended north through Winchester and up to Stephenson, where fighting concluded with 4,000 Union soldiers being taken prisoner by the Confederates. The battle, which ended in a Confederate victory that cleared the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Union forces, was part of a Southern push into Union territory that ended less than one month later in one of the Civil War’s bloodiest battles in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
To mark the anniversary of Second Winchester, an Ashland-based Civil War re-enactment troop — 21st Virginia, F Company — will set up an encampment on Kernstown Battlefield beginning at 9 a.m. June 12. A provost will be stationed at the camp to grant admittance to anyone who wants to visit before the re-enactors pull up tent stakes late in the afternoon of June 13.
F Company will also conduct training drills throughout the weekend, with public demonstrations scheduled for 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on both June 12 and 13.
Holsworth will lead special tours of the battlefield throughout the day on June 13. The tours are free to join, but participants are asked to schedule a time in advance by visiting the Kernstown Battlefield website at kernstownbattle.org or calling 540-450-7538.
Battlefield visitors can also pay their respects at the Pritchard family cemetery. The burial plot in the middle of the battlefield property has been the subject of recent archaeological studies that found 14 bodies and three grave markers dating as far back as the late 1700s. Further exploration of the cemetery has been put on hold pending guidance from the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, but the recently unearthed headstones can be viewed in a museum operated by the Kernstown Battlefield Association that is located on battlefield grounds.
Sheppard said Virginia’s current COVID-19 guidelines will be followed during the anniversary weekend. That means face masks are not required indoors or outdoors for people who are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, but people at high risk of contracting COVID-19, as well as those who are symptomatic or have been in contact with people who have symptoms of the coronavirus, are asked not to attend.
There will be no entry fee for the 158th annual commemoration, but donations would be appreciated. For more information, visit kernstownbattle.org.
(11) comments
Good to see the “living history” folks returning to help interpret and generate interest in Virginia’s hallowed grounds. The Old Dominion’s numerous battlefields are unparalleled educational and economic resources that should be experienced for more than just exercise trails.
Yet another mis-remembering of the war to preserve slavery. Glorifying and romanticizing the physical battles, the costumes, the camping, the guns, the faux masculinity of soldiering to maintain white supremacy and the enslavement of kidnapped Africans by Christian southerners. These battles should be moments of shame and embarrassment rather than celebrations with a carnival atmosphere. For shame Kernstown Battlefield and its supporters for Denying the racism and brutality of slavery, Ignoring the memory of and memorials for the millions of enslaved who died and gave their lives for white Christian businesses. Where is the celebration of the defeat of the Confederacy? Where is the reenactment of the slave sales, the lynchings, the whippings? By focusing on these battles as entertainment, we erase and attempt to change history, Remembering and romancing the soldier’s life but dismiss and suppress the shameful history of the cause of the war: to preserve the white Christian slave-based economy of the Confederacy, traitors all.
Oh will you just stop with your one trick pony hatred of history? You don't have to attend. But, if it bothers you so much, feel free to show up and spout off about it. I'm sure they'll listen to you.[whistling]
I feel sorry for slowe. He has nothing better to do.
hahaha. Blondie, I do LOTS of other things. This just takes a few moments.
There is nothing better than telling the truth. You confederates "can't handle the truth".
What did Mr. slowe write in error? Nothing.
Well, to start with, the South was not as industrialized as the Northeast, so it depended on the slave labor. There were no factories in the South like there were in the Northeast. Several "Northern" states still had slaves because they were not as industrialized either. Not all slave owners were "White Christians" either. The battle re-enactors are all Civil War buffs who enjoy re-enacting. Kind of like actors putting on a play. I don't see any of them going around re-enacting the horrible treatment of slaves, raping them and beating them to death. It's a battle re-enactment, a play. It's got nothing to do with politics or racism. If it offends you so, by all means, show up and voice your opinion. Otherwise, shut up, it's not hurting you or anyone else. You tell us to ignore your lifestyle choices, then you need to agree to do the same.
those treason lovers can't handle the real truth of their despicable deeds
Hatemongers are going to hate.
you would know, being a hatemonger at the head of the pack of cultists
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
