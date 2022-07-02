The following activities are planned celebrating Independence Day:
Front Royal
It will be hometown heroes’ night at the Cardinals Baseball games at 4:30 and 7 p.m. on Sunday at Bing Crosby Stadium. Free admission. Following the game will be fireworks at around 9:20 p.m.
Bryce Fest
Bryce Resort will host Bryce Fest today with music from noon to 4 p.m. with DJ Barkley, 4:30-7 p.m. featuring Scott Kurt & Mumphis 59 and from 7 to 10 p.m. the Hackens Boys. Fireworks will go off at 9:30 p.m.
Winchester
Winchester’s Rockin’ Independence Eve will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday in downtown Winchester, when the city will allow people to carry alcoholic beverages outdoors within a designated area along the Loudoun Street Mall and Boscawen Street.
At 4 p.m., local band RTG will perform a 90-minute show in the Taylor Pavilion on the Loudoun Street Mall. A second band, Washington, D.C.-based Texas Chainsaw Horns, will take the pavilion’s stage from 7 to 9 p.m. There is no charge for either concert.
Over in Jim Barnett Park, there will be free admission to the Valley Baseball League double-header between the Winchester Royals and the Charlottesville Tom Sox at the park’s Bridgeforth Field. The first game is scheduled for 4 p.m. and the second is expected to begin at 6 p.m.
Fireworks will go off at 9:20 p.m. in Jim Barnett Park.
Fort Valley
The Fort Valley Ruritan Club will host July 4th activities beginning with a parade lining up at 9:15 a.m. Monday at White Chapel Church behind the post office. There will also be a flyover, car and farm equipment displays, activities, food and refreshments.
Middletown
Former Washington outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan will be the grand marshal for the Middletown July 4 celebration parade starting at 5 p.m. on Monday starting at Laurel Ridge Community College and heading down Main Street.
Special guests for the parade will be Fred Smoot, former cornerback for Washington and the Minnesota Vikings; Mark Moseley, 1982 NFL MPV and Super Bowl champion; and the soon-to-be named Miss Virginia 2022.
The theme for this year’s parade will be celebrating the 80th anniversary of the Middletown Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company.
Activities will be held all day at the town park starting at 8 a.m. with a softball tournament; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., petting zoo; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monarch Butterfly display at Log House Antiques; 11 a.m., Middletown Police Department bicycle rodeo; noon, mural unveiling; noon-2 p.m., Bryan Stutzman performs; 1-3 p.m., Middletown Fire Department open house; 1:30-2:30 p.m., K9 EDO demonstration; 2-4 p.m., Rock Bottom Band performs; 5 p.m., parade starting at Laurel Ridge Community College; 6:15 p.m., Matt Shaffer Citizen of the Year recognition, cornhole tournament; 6:30 p.m., Souled Out performs, ax throwing begins, Magician Kevin Owens performs; 9:15 p.m., fireworks.
Strasburg
The Valley’s own Judy Chops will perform at the Strasburg Independence Day celebration from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on Monday at the town park. There will also be a food truck, petting zoo, inflatables, face painting and fireworks at 9 p.m.
Woodstock
Woodstock’s July 4 fireworks display will be held starting at 9:30 p.m. Monday at the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds. Free admission. Gates open at 8:30 p.m.
Stephens City
Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department will host a celebration at Sherando Park from 5 to 10 p.m. on Monday with an evening of live music by the Everyday People Band at 7 p.m., family-friendly activities, food available for purchase, and fireworks at dusk to celebrate Independence Day. The pool will be open until 10 p.m. Visitors should enter at the main park gate or Sherando High School. No alcohol or pets.
Clarke County
The Clarke County Community Band will perform patriotic music starting at 8 p.m. Sunday at the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds in Berryville. Fireworks will follow the concert.
New Market
New Market will celebrate Independence Day from 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday at the town park.
Featured will be 60s music by Little Walter and the Convictions, several food trucks, oversized board games, petting zoo, face painting and a dunking booth. Fireworks will start at 9:20 p.m. Those attending are encouraged to bring chairs/blankets. No alcohol or pets allowed. Information: https://tinyurl.com/529jbekt.
