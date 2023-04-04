WINCHESTER — Now more than ever, a debilitating injury or impairment does not necessarily condemn a person to a boring, sedentary lifestyle.
Improvements in therapy techniques and training equipment have grown by leaps and bounds in the past few decades, allowing people who suffered strokes, partial body paralysis, amputation, brain trauma, multiple sclerosis symptoms and other significant physical setbacks to remain mobile and active with a high degree of independence.
A recently revised program at Shenandoah University (SU) is taking physical therapy to the next level by allowing area residents with hindrances to their mobility to keep playing sports, even if they can’t use all of their extremities due to an accident, ailment, combat injury or condition.
“People need to know that they can do more, particularly people with profound disabilities,” Melissa Wolff-Burke, the associate director of clinical education for SU’s Division of Physical Therapy, said on Monday. “That’s where adaptive sports comes in.”
Wolff-Burke, who oversees the physical therapy program at SU, said adaptive sports are traditional athletic activities that can, with certain allowances for players who have paralysis or missing limbs, still be enjoyed by people who have suffered a significant, permanent physical setback.
“Adaptive sports are for people who say, ‘I didn’t know I can play tennis from a wheelchair,’ or, ‘I didn’t know I could ski now that I have a spinal cord injury,’” Wolff-Burke said.
A special adaptive-sports clinic for SU’s physical therapy program will be held Thursday at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club in Warren County. The inaugural NAGA (National Amputee Golf Association) First Swing Seminar and Learn to Golf Clinic has lined up 16 local participants who want to keep playing golf but, due to changes in their physicality, aren’t sure how.
Instructors for the clinic will be four people who, for better or worse, have a keen understanding of the challenges presented to people who have physical impairments but aren’t willing to give up a sport they love. They are:
Adam Benza of Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a below-knee amputee who is director of instruction for NAGA and vice president of the Eastern Amputee Golf Association (EAGA).
Jeremy Bittner of Moon Township, Pennsylvania, a below-knee amputee who is vice president of EAGA.
Alex Fourie of Knoxville, Tennessee, an arm amputee who, like Benza and Bittner, is a participant in the United States Golf Association‘s U.S. Adaptive Open tournament, which launched last year.
Jeff Henderson of Crozet, a member of the Blue Ridge Area Amputee Group.
The adaptive golf clinic, which will also serve as a hands-on educational experience for second-year physical therapy students at SU, advances a previous adaptive-sports activity Wolff-Burke oversaw for a decade on behalf of the Winchester-based university.
“I created a clinical down at Wintergreen [Resort in Nellysford] with Wintergreen Adaptive Sports,” she said. “We would see people, do some physical therapy and then we would take them skiing or snowboarding. It was called PT and Ski.”
Three years ago, Wolff-Burke said, “climate put the kibosh on it. It got too difficult [for Wintergreen] to consistently have enough snow in January, February and March, and it wasn’t cold enough for them to make snow.”
She said her students had just managed to finish the course in 2020 when COVID-19 arrived and put the final nail in PT and Ski’s coffin.
Last year, with the coronavirus pandemic waning, Wolff-Burke decided it was time to get back into the adaptive-sports game, but she wanted to keep the activities closer to Winchester.
“Wintergreen was two hours away,” she said, “and there’s a need here for people who have had a stroke to play golf again, or someone who has lost a leg to play tennis again.”
The first of the local adaptive-sports clinics was held in January and showed participants how to continue playing pickleball despite changes to their physicality.
“The SU tennis coach, Jason Cole, and I worked it out that we could use one of the gyms [on campus],” Wolff-Burke said. “We lined out a pickleball court ... and we had people from the community, both here and Leesburg, to be our ‘patient athletes.’ The students got some time to do typical PT, but with the focus on whatever people needed to play pickleball, whether they were standing up or in a wheelchair.”
That was followed by the second adaptive-sports clinic, which was a scuba-diving session in the pool at Valley Health‘s Winchester Rehabilitation Center, 333 W. Cork St. in Winchester.
“We had one fellow who used to dive, but then he suffered a massive stroke,” Wolff-Burke said. “His wife was committed to getting him back in the water because she felt if he could see what he can do, it would have a big impact on his mental health and what he can see himself doing.”
Thursday’s adaptive-sports golf clinic, which will be attended by the gentleman who got a confidence boost by scuba diving, will mark the end of the academic year for SU’s physical therapy program, but Wolff-Burke said she wants to offer more clinics and events in the future.
“I want Shenandoah University to own accessibility,” she said. “If we can make adaptive sports happen here, then we can make other aspects of adaptive education happen here.”
For information on upcoming adaptive-sports clinics and events offered by SU’s Division of Physical Therapy, follow its Facebook page at facebook.com/suptdpt. Wolff-Burke said anyone who thinks they may benefit from the adaptive-sports clinics and events should speak with their doctor or physical therapist, or they can email her at mwolff@su.edu.
