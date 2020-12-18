WINCHESTER— People enjoy giving — and getting — gift certificates for Christmas presents, but they often feel like it isn’t much for the recipient to open on Christmas morning. Luckily, there are many ways you can add to a gift certificate without spending a lot of money.
For example, if you plan to gift a salon or spa gift certificate from a local business like Mane Attraction on Costello Drive, you can add products to the gift to encourage the overall theme of self-care.
“Gift certificates are the perfect gift for everyone,” said Bridget Borlie, owner of Mane Attraction.
At Mane Attraction, when you purchase a gift card you’ll receive a free Aveda gift set of mini-tubes of foot and hand relief cream and a lip saver. But there are other great add-on gifts you can partner with your gift card purchase as well.
The salon and spa offers themed gift card packages, like the Holiday Escape, which includes a back/neck/shoulder massage and a 30-minute express facial. Borlie recommends purchasing a moisturizing oil by Farmhouse Fresh, a natural and organic skin and body care line made in Texas that the salon sells.
“If they are going to purchase a manicure and pedicure for their mother or sister, they can also get a Farmhouse Fresh shea butter hand cream and their honey heel glaze, which is awesome for cracked heels and elbows,” Borlie recommended.
A gift card for a haircut, blowdry and style is always welcome. Consider adding a Redken shampoo, conditioner, and treatment gift set with the gift card.
The salon also offers a grand Deck the Halls package, which entails a full day of pampering: a 60-minute facial, 60-minute massage, manicure and pedicure, plus a shampoo and blow dry. All gift card packages come with the Aveda gift set of mini lotions, while supplies last.
When purchasing gift cards, think of add-on gifts that are complementary to create an overall theme. For example, if you’ve purchased a three-month wine club membership to a local winery, consider adding a bottle or two of your favorite wines from that winery to the gift. For a gift card to a coffee shop, add a coffee mug or travel mug and chocolate treat from the shop. A gift card to a bookstore could include a journal where the giftee can log their thoughts about each book. A gift certificate for a local clothing store could include an accessory like a scarf, which can serve as a place to decoratively set the gift card inside the box.
Another way to make the gift of a gift certificate more fun to open on Christmas Day is to put the gift card in a large box, which would momentarily trick the recipient into thinking the gift was something else entirely.
And if you’re running out of time with your Christmas shopping, remember that most businesses host a link on their website where you can purchase a gift card online. The business can send the gift card directly to the recipient or you can sometimes print the gift card immediately after purchasing, saving yourself time during this busy time of the year.
