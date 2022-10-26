The winter holiday season is nigh and a butcher shop tucked away in the Shenandoah County countryside is gearing up for December, its busiest month.
Nick Crabill, general manager of Crabill’s Meats in Toms Brook, said many of his customers purchase beef for their family holiday gatherings.
“Rib roast goes really well. That’s probably No. 1,” he said last week during an interview in the shop. Filet mignon, he said, is more Christmas-oriented and probably is their No. 2 item sold during the holidays.
“Everybody’s got their own special tradition, but those are the two big items,” he said, adding that his customers typically will order ahead and then pick them up the week of the holiday or the week prior, depending on when Christmas falls and how much room they have available in their refrigerator.
“We have turkeys, but we don’t process them here,” Crabill said, noting their U.S. Department of Agriculture inspected meat processing plant is located next to their retail store on Riverview Road.
“We don’t process anything live here as far as poultry – just beef, pork, lambs, goats. But we do have purveyors we get turkeys from,” he said, adding that they also sell their own smoked ham as well as Kites Country Ham from Wolftown, Virginia. “We’ve carried them since we’ve been here.”
Crabill’s Meats has been offering fresh cuts of meat since 1962 when Nick Crabill’s grandfather Eugene Crabill opened the business. Larry Crabill, Nick Crabill’s father, now owns the retail store and processing plant. The meat is fresh, and customers can buy cut slices or order enough meat to fill a freezer.
In the shop’s back room where the meat is sliced, Nick Crabill pointed to packages of regular, medium, and hot pork sausages as well as sausage links, and stuffed sausage in a refrigerated display case. The recipe for the sausages, he said, is their own and they have been using it since they opened their business.
“We make our own scrapple, we make our own bacon. We make kielbasa, smoked sausage; we do our own jerky,‘’ he said, noting that “the cured and cooked products would be my dad’s” recipes.
The shop has a full-service deli with sliced meats and cheeses. Their cheeses, he noted, could be added to a holiday charcuterie board. They have everything from smoked Gouda with bacon to country bacon cheese and “we’ve got some really good sharp cheddar.”
Customers to the retail shop also can pick up jellies, dried beans, butter and eggs as well as spices that are manufactured in Strasburg by Nick Crabill. He and his best friend Josh Burrows started the Shenandoah Spice Company in 2006.
“My best friend was a chef — went to culinary school — and I am a butcher,” Nick Crabill said, adding that they started selling a couple of blends at farmer’s markets and now, along with some of Crabill’s meats, the Shenandoah Spice Company offers a wide variety of seasonings and dry rubs in a number of little shops “up and down (Interstate 81), at farmers markets and online.”
While Crabill’s has many regulars stopping by, the shop is not on a main highway. New customers will need directions before navigating the seemingly long and winding country roads off U.S. Route 11 in Toms Brook to reach their destination. And while it may feel like a long way, “Technically,” Nick Crabill assures, “It’s only three miles from (Interstate) 81.”
Crabill’s Meats is located at 3149 Riverview Drive, Toms Brook. Phone: 540-436-3884.
