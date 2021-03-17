WINCHESTER — The Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) is asking the city to put more money into local tourism efforts.
At Monday’s meeting of City Council’s Boards and Commissions Committee, CVB Executive Director Justin Kerns explained a somewhat complicated funding formula that would reward the CVB with extra money if the bureau increases the popularity of the Northern Shenandoah Valley as a tourist destination.
If Winchester’s lodging tax collections increase from one fiscal year to the next, Kerns said officials would determine the percentage of the increase and give that extra money to the CVB. That payment incentive would be on top of the annual $150,500 contribution the city makes toward the CVB’s operating budget and would not be paid if there is no increase in tax collections from one year to the next.
“For example, if the city’s lodging tax revenues that are received increase 4% from FY21 to FY22, then the city’s tourism contribution will increase 4%,” Kerns told the committee. Under current tax rates, that would add about $6,000 to the city’s standard $150,500 contribution to the CVB.
However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact local hotel and motel revenues for the foreseeable future, so the extra funding from the city would be halved unless Winchester’s lodging tax brings in at least $1 million per year. Kerns said the $1 million figure was selected because the city’s lodging tax brought in at least that much per year before the pandemic began.
“We figure we’re not going to get back to the million-dollar level for about four or five years,” Kerns said.
The revised funding formula with the city would be similar to the current performance-based budget arrangement between Frederick County and the CVB. Starting with the current fiscal year, which began on July 1, the county increased its annual contribution to the bureau by raising its lodging tax from 2.5% to 3.5%. State code mandates that any amount above 2% must be earmarked for tourism spending, so the bureau is expected to receive $420,000 to $470,000 from the county by the time fiscal year 2021 ends on June 30.
“The county has about 75% of the lodging,” Kerns said, explaining that Frederick County pays more to the CVB than Winchester because it has more hotels and motels.
If the proposed funding revision is approved by City Council, Winchester would continue to serve as fiscal agent for the CVB. The CVB’s governing body, the Tourism Board, would include five members appointed by the Frederick County Board of Supervisors and four by Winchester’s City Council.
Moving forward, Kerns is proposing the city and county act independently when naming people to the Tourism Board. But Winchester Mayor David Smith, a member of the Boards and Commissions Committee, said he would rather the city and county each have a say in all appointments.
“We want to put people on that board who will represent the county and city in bringing in tourism,” Smith said. “The interview panel [for Tourism Board nominees] should be made up of both county and city officials.”
The committee agreed to continue the CVB’s funding and board membership requests until the resolution can be vetted by City Attorney Melisa G. Michelsen and Kerns can request input from Frederick County officials. The committee will revisit the matter at its meeting in April.
Attending Monday’s Boards and Commissions Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman John Hill and members David Smith and Corey Sullivan.
