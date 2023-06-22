WINCHESTER — Frederick County School Board member Miles Adkins on Tuesday night appeared to rebuff a call for his resignation from a fellow board member following his driving under the influence (DUI) arrest on June 8 in Loudoun County by state police.
Adkins, who represents the Shawnee District, responded to remarks made by at-large member Brian Hester, who urged Adkins to resign.
"Addressing the allegations against me, I take that very personally, you know. All's I got to say is I'm going to do better, working on that," Adkins said, before criticizing Hester and quoting actor and stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle.
"You haven't always looked after the community. We've seen it," Adkins told Hester. "You've also said that you don't think that parents have a say in their child's education. In the words of Dave Chappelle, 'When heroes fall, cowards rejoice.'"
Adkins was first elected to the School Board in November of 2021. He now serves on the Building and Grounds and Instruction committees. Tuesday's meeting, attended by all seven board members, was the first board meeting since Adkins' arrest.
"Do what's best for yourself, the community, but more importantly for the school system. Resign, Adkins," Hester said.
Adkins, 39, was stopped by a state trooper at 1:27 a.m. June 8 while he was driving west on Va. 7 and arrested for DUI, according to state police spokesperson Corinne Geller. He also was charged with refusing a breathalyzer test. Both charges are misdemeanors. He was taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, where he posted bond.
The Virginia courts website shows that Adkins was charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI). According to Geller, Adkins was charged with statutes 18.2-266 and 18.2-268.3. of state code. She noted how it is listed on the court's website is up to the clerk who entered the information.
Adkins previously declined to comment on the charges when contacted by The Winchester Star.
On April 23, 2022, Adkins was charged with public intoxication in Prince William County, online court information shows. He was released on his own recognizance and paid a $25 fine. When he was running for the School Board in 2021, The Star asked him about being found guilty of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage in Marin County, Florida, in 2014. He said in an interview that he had made some personal changes since then.
During time allotted for public comment during Tuesday's board meeting, three citizens also urged Adkins to resign. They said he was not setting a good example for students.
"I can assure you that it gives me zero pleasure to do this. We do not wish to publicly embarrass or ridicule you, so please understand you leave us no choice but to demand that you resign," said Mike Kidwell, who was speaking on behalf of the Lake Frederick Democrats and Independents. "Here we are again to talk to you and about you."
Kidwell then addressed Chairman Brandon Monk and other board members, saying, "We are disappointed here in your leadership on this board in these instances we are talking about. You must ensure that our county is not put in the position of having to defend behaviors that are undefendable."
Adkins also came under fire in January of 2022 for posting an image to his School Board Facebook page showing four fellow School Board members with Adolf Hitler mustaches and devil horns. Those four members voted at that time to continue Frederick County Public Schools' COVID-19 mask mandate, a policy decision Adkins opposed.
Last year, Sedition Hunters, an online network of amateur internet sleuths that seeks to identify people involved in the Jan. 6 breach at the U.S. Capitol, identified Adkins as insider #996 (https://seditionhunters.org/insider-996). Photos show a man who resembles Adkins both inside and outside of the Capitol. According to the U.S. Department of Justice's online log of Jan. 6-related arrests, no charges have been filed against Adkins. And Adkins has never directly responded to the assertion that he was at the Capitol. But he did issue a statement that said, in part: "At every turn, my political opponents have lobbed personal attack after personal attack at me — and every single one of those attacks have been motivated by their anger at the way I have voted. This most recent attack has absolutely nothing to do with January 6th, and like the previous attacks, it has everything to do with trying to silence and intimidate me."
On Tuesday, School Board Vice Chair Bradley Comstock (Opequon) read a statement that seemed to encourage better behavior from board members and unity on the panel.
"There is nothing more important, as Mr. Hester just said, than the education of our children. Please keep that as our focus, instead of allowing this board and this community to be divided," Comstock said. "None of us is perfect. We all have our faults, and I would challenge each of us to do some deep reflecting and make sure that all of our actions are worthy of having little ears and little eyes look up to."
Comstock then said, "Do we want to show them that recklessness and disregard for others safety is acceptable? Do we want to set the example that, when someone makes a mistake, we should chastise them? While I don't condone the reckless behaviors displayed lately, I am of the mindset that we need to be showing each other in this community compassion, for that's what our children will see."
Adkins is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges July 25 in Loudoun County.
