WINCHESTER — A plan to build 25 townhouses and a small office building on a narrow strip of land along South Pleasant Valley Road is off the table, at least for now.
City Manager Dan Hoffman said on Thursday that city staff made a mistake with the rezoning application tied to the project, but the developer will be given the option of filing again.
During Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, Hoffman said, one of the councilors questioned whether a Planned Unit Development (PUD) overlay could be added to the existing Residential Office (RO-1) zoning designation for the property eyed for development at 229 S. Pleasant Valley Road.
“Staff did some research Tuesday evening to see if the issue was legitimate and it turned out that it was,” Hoffman said on Thursday. “We cannot apply a PUD to an RO-1 zone.”
Without a PUD, the 4.3-acre parcel eyed for development does not have sufficient residential density to allow for the construction of 25 three-bedroom townhouses.
According to the city’s zoning ordinances, RO-1 properties can accommodate offices, pharmacies, funeral homes, places of worship and fire and rescue stations. One single-family home can also be built on each parcel of RO-1 land, but there is no option for increasing the number of allowable residences.
“Staff should have caught that and corrected it immediately,” Hoffman said.
That leaves the property owner, Schwartz Family Investments II LLC, with two choices. It can either develop the site in accordance with RO-1 regulations, or it can ask the city to completely rezone the parcel with a new designation that would allow for the construction of 25 townhouses and an office building.
Developing the site without a new zoning designation appears unlikely. At Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, Suzanne Conrad, a broker with the Winchester-based development company Adams-Nelson and Associates Inc., said she has represented the property since 2018 and, until the townhouse proposal came up a few months ago, no one had expressed interest in developing the parcel.
Hoffman said the more likely scenario is that the property owner will file a completely new application seeking a total rezoning. According to the city’s fee schedule, that will cost $1,200. However, the city will waive that fee because it has taken responsibility for the original filing mistake.
Schwartz Family Investments previously paid $500 to apply for a PUD designation. Hoffman said that money cannot be refunded.
“I can’t speak for the applicant, but I think they’ll probably take a little bit of time to talk to people in the community, talk to some councilors, maybe make some changes [to the development proposal] to make it more palatable,” Hoffman said. “I don’t necessarily know what they’re going to do, but I wouldn’t anticipate this coming back before council until at least early next year.”
On Tuesday, before the PUD application was deemed invalid, City Council voted to table consideration of the matter in order to give the developer time to meet with neighbors who have raised concerns about the project. Their biggest complaint so far has been related to Schwartz Family Investments’ plan to provide access to the townhouses and office building at East Leicester Street, which would be connected to South Pleasant Valley Road via a right-in, right-out intersection. Neighbors say some drivers could start using East Leicester as a shortcut through their residential neighborhoods, potentially jeopardizing the safety of residents.
Hoffman said he will explain the zoning application snafu to City Council at its next meeting on Oct. 12.
“I’ll apologize and we’ll take our lumps,” he said. “And I’ll apologize to the applicant and the community for the misuse of their time.”
