WINCHESTER — The fiscal year 2021 budget unanimously approved by the Frederick County School Board on Tuesday night includes enough money to make sure the new Jordan Springs Elementary School opens in August, but there isn’t enough money for employee pay raises.
The $224,958,450 spending plan represents an increase of $6,519,886 from the current fiscal year. The budget includes a $181 million operating fund, with $88,307,934 expected from the Frederick County Supervisors, $86,932,369 in state funding, $5,439,792 in federal funding and $1,080,326 from other sources.
The operating fund is an increase from the $175.98 million that’s currently allocated, but less than the $189.8 million sought by Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine.
Nearly $9.2 million had to be cut from Sovine’s original budget proposal of $233 million that was presented in February. The cuts mean no school division pay raises in FY21. Last year, the board approved a 3.1% average salary increase for all school staff.
School Board Chairman Jay Foreman said he believes school officials are making the “absolute best” use of available funds, given the toll the coronavirus pandemic is having on the economy.
“We hope down the road there will be more funding available, but we have to be good stewards,” Foreman said.
School Board member Frank Wright thanked the Board of Supervisors for making additional funds available to ensure that Jordan Springs Elementary will be staffed and ready to open for the 2020-21 school year.
The $27 million school, under construction on Flyfoot Drive in Stephenson, will be the county’s 12th elementary school. An extra $2,812,386 is needed to hire about 39 teachers and staff members, plus pay for utilities and a new school bus. There was concern that money might not be available, especially when the Board of Supervisors said it no longer supported the 5-cent real estate increase it proposed, given the pandemic’s impact on the local economy.
The approved budget breaks down as follows:
School Operating Fund — $181,760,421
Debt Service Fund — $17,957,232
Capital Projects Fund — $4,415,900
School Nutrition Services Fund — $7,581,744
School Textbook Fund — $2,871,240
NREP Operating Fund — $6,251,913
NREP Textbook Fund — $20,000
Consolidated Services Fund — $3,600,000
Private Purpose Fund — $500,000
In addition to funding the opening of Jordan Springs, the budget also includes funding for 48 new full-time equivalent positions in the school division.
Although people have commented to Wright that the school division should be saving money since it’s closed for the remainder of the school year over coronavirus concerns, he said that while that’s likely true, the division could still lose money if state revenue suffers from the pandemic.
By August, Wright said it’s possible the school division will know the total amount of money lost or saved from the pandemic.
The division projects to have 14,158 students enrolled in FY21.
Attending Tuesday night’s School Board meeting at 1415 Amherst St. that was broadcast live on Facebook included Frederick County Superintendent David Sovine, School Board Chairman Jay Foreman, Vice Chairman Michael Lake and members Brian Hester, Frank Wright, Shontyá Washington and Brandon Monk. Board member Brandon Comstock participated in the meeting over the phone.
