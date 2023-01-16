STEPHENS CITY — Adrian O’Connor, who was The Winchester Star’s editorial page editor for 27 years until his retirement on Jan. 24, 2020, passed away peacefully at his Stephens City home early Monday morning. He was 68.
O’Connor’s wife, Toni, said he was in hospice care at the time of his death. He received a kidney transplant in 2016 but developed squamous cell carcinoma triggered by the immunosuppressant drugs he took after the transplant. Numerous health complications followed.
O’Connor wrote about his health issues and countless other topics in his popular Valley Pike column, which he had penned weekly since 1997 during his tenure at The Star, in addition to editorials and feature stories. The personal nature of his Valley Pike columns made readers feel like they knew him, even if they didn’t.
“I think he would want to be remembered as a good newspaperman and an excellent writer,” said his wife, noting that a compilation of articles he wrote on local World War II veterans is set to be published in an upcoming book.
Regardless of how people felt about his editorials — O’Connor was a staunch conservative — he impressed everyone he met as a fair-minded professional with a generous heart, expansive vocabulary and elegant writing style.
When he retired, the late state Sen. H. Russell Potts Jr. of Winchester said he and O’Connor disagreed “on almost everything,” but that never stood in the way of their friendship.
O’Connor’s 40-year career in journalism began at the Danville Register & Bee in southern Virginia, where he was a sports, editorial and features writer. He came to work at The Star on Dec. 7, 1992, when the newspaper was owned by the Byrd family. Wheeling, W.Va.-based Ogden Newspapers has owned The Star since 2018.
Under the Byrd family’s ownership, O’Connor’s editorials reflected their conservative stances. Readers sometimes vehemently disagreed with his opinions.
“I took it as part of the job,” O’Connor said at the time of his retirement.
Bobby Ford, a former managing editor at The Star, said part of O’Connor’s legacy will be the love he had for the Winchester area. “He loved this place, he really did, the history of it and the people of the area — the people who made the area what is was and what it is. I think that was fascinating to him, and those were the stories he wanted to tell.”
Ford added that he was always impressed by O’Connor’s vast array of knowledge. “He could talk politics, he could talk history, he could talk sports, he could talk religion and the Bible, he could talk music. He had such a wonderful memory. He was the smartest person in any room that I was in.”
State Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Upperville, called O’Connor an “institution.” She said he was “more than the town crier, sharing and commenting on our milestones. He shaped our conscience. He helped us think and challenged us to be smarter and more sensitive. He was an endless well of information on any subject with more intellectual rigor than anyone in the room. He was our historian and our memory and that special part of his life will live forever in his spectacular stories.”
She said the community won’t be the same without him.
“I am heartbroken to hear the news,” she said about his passing.
Even though newspaper work demanded a lot of his time, O’Connor still managed to be involved in the community in myriad activities, from a basketball referee to president of the Newtown Heritage Festival in Stephens City for six years. He also was a Winchester Rotary Club member and served on the boards of Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Kids Voting and One Book One Community. He was involved with Knights of Columbus and attended Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and Market Street United Methodist Church, where his wife is a member. On Wednesday mornings, he met for breakfast and trivia with a group of friends. His wife joked that O’Connor’s relative youth brought the average age of the group down to 72.
Simply put, O’Connor seemed to know everyone, and everyone seemed to know him.
His office in the old Winchester Star building on North Kent Street was a popular destination for politicians seeking his endorsement or government officials seeking his backing on an issue.
O’Connor loved sports — especially the Boston Red Sox and the Greenbay Packers — and he liked hitting the links with friends.
In his final days, his wife said O’Connor had a steady stream of visitors — a reflection of his lifetime of being “a people person.”
In addition to his wife, O’Connor is survived by his sister Esmé Pitard and her husband Pete of Hot Springs and nephews John Jenkins of Virginia Beach and Will Jenkins of Hot Springs.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.
