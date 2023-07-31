CLEAR BROOK — Under a late afternoon sun before about 100 spectators, a beaming Adrianna Lissete Garcia was crowned Miss Frederick County Fair at the county fairgrounds on Sunday.
Garcia, 20, the daughter of Sylvia and Alexis Garcia of Winchester, accepted the crown from 2022 pageant winner Natalie Woodword, and will receive a $1,000 scholarship from the fair.
Garcia, a rising University of Virginia junior double majoring in Spanish linguistics and kinesiology who plans to become a physician’s assistant, told the crowd that her platform was “Dando Esperanza en El Salfador,” or “Giving Hope to El Salvador.” She said she began her efforts in 2021 and collects donations for clothes and living necessities to benefit underprivileged children.
She travels in the winter to El Salvador to deliver what she has selected, and told the spectators, “I will never forget when a child hugged me in gratitude, saying ‘Thank you for letting me feel seen in a circumstance where I feel very unseen.’ A child’s eyes light up with hope and joy.”
When asked by the judges to give the three words most used to describe her, Garcia picked “luminous,” “driven” and “hard-working.”
In January Garcia will compete against other fair pageant winners in Williamsburg for the title of Miss Virginia Association of Fairs.
Abigail Whitacre of Winchester, daughter of Jean Whitacre, was named the Frederick County Fair’s first runner-up on Sunday. Second runner-up was Alexis Woodward of Clear Brook. She is the daughter of Victoria Himelright, Vangie Woodward and the late Kevin Woodward.
Whitacre told the audience that her platform was advocating for sufferers of POTS, which stands for postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, that affects the nervous system. She was diagnosed with POTS a year and a half ago, saying, “I learned so much about the condition, I have managed my symptoms, and I want to use my experience to (increase) the awareness to help those who have POTS. We can make a difference to show people with POTS that they’re not alone.” When asked by the judges what would be the one thing on Earth she would get rid of, she replied, “Homelessness.”
Alexis Woodward said her platform involved advocating for homeless animals, and when asked by the judges what attribute a fair queen should possess, she said, “Be very kind, be very open-minded, and open to new ideas.”
Five contestants between 16 and 22 years of age competed for the title of Miss Frederick County Fair. Three judges evaluated them on a system including points for poise, personality, speaking ability and overall appearance. Contestants participated in a personal interview with the judges, provided a 30-second on-stage speech and answered random questions from judges.
Other winners from Sunday’s pageants included:
Baby Miss Frederick County Fair: Kali Hottle
Tiny Miss: Raegan Sandretzky
Little Miss: Adaline Mannarino
Preteen Miss: Kyndal Banks
Junior Miss: Atlee Kitts
Overall Photogenic Winner: Adaline Mannarino
Overall Community Service Winner: Atlee Kitts
The pageant director was Dawn McKee and co-director was Michelle Ritter.
The Frederick County Fair official started Monday and continues through Saturday at the Frederick County Fairgrounds. For more information, visit frederickcountyfair.com.
