WINCHESTER — Get ready to rock around the clock as the Adult Care Center celebrates its 25th anniversary with a 25 Jump and Jive party on Saturday.
The party will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Youth Development Center, 3 Battaile Drive in Winchester.
DJ Bryce Johnson will spin hits from the 1950’s. Dressing in 50’s attire is encouraged, but not required. The evening will feature lots of music and dancing and even a Hula Hoop contest.
Tickets are $25 person and include refreshments.
Call the Adult Care Center at 540-722-2273 for ticket information.
◆
The Adult Care Center (ACC) of the Northern Shenandoah Valley at 411 N. Cameron St. is a nonprofit day program for adults with cognitive challenges caused by Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s or other conditions. The clients are offered a variety of therapeutic activities to keep them engaged, such as music and art classes, while their primary caregiver is at work or needs time to run errands or relax.
Currently, there are 37 clients on the roster and there is a waiting list.
The ACC is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. five days a week. Lunch and two snacks are served every day, and a registered nurse is on staff to monitor the clients and help administer medications.
Programming, which focuses on socialization and keeping the clients active, is staffed by a full-time staff member, who has a masters in music therapy, and a full-time assistant, who has a degree in psychology.
Cost is $59 to $63 a day, depending on how many days a week the person attends.
“They really get quite a bang for their buck,” said executive director Jane Bauknecht, who has been with the ACC from the beginning.
In addition to private payments, the ACC also accepts payments through Medicaid and the Veterans Administration. A limited number of scholarships are available.
◆
The Adult Care Center began in August 1993 as a four-hour-a-week program. It was held at First Christian Church on Merrimans Lane while the center waited for its permanent space to be finished in the educational wing being built at Braddock Street United Methodist Church. There was $5 in the checking account.
In 1994, the ACC received a grant that provided enough money to cover the salary of a full-time director as well as an assistant director.
The ACC moved to Braddock Street UMC in February 1994.
With free space provided by the church, free hot meals provided by the Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging and a grant to pay for a couple staff members, the ACC was off to a strong start.
“We early on had so many serendipitous, good fortune moments that have helped us,” Bauknecht said.
In 2012, the ACC moved to the Cameron Street site. “We outgrew the space and the church needed their space too,” Bauknecht said. “So we took the leap and moved.”
The need for the ACC’s services continues to grow, and the center is always looking for committed volunteers.
“We are always in need of extra support to help with what we’re doing,” said Bauknecht, whether it’s assisting with an art activity or picking up a grocery order.
In addition to the staff nurse, two of the volunteers are registered nurses.
“We are really lucky,” Bauknecht said.
