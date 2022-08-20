WINCHESTER — The Winchester-Frederick County Tourism Board learned on Thursday that its spring promotional campaign achieved its desired goal of bringing more visitors to the region.
Amanda Carter of Charrette Creative, the Virginia Beach-based marketing agency that orchestrated the campaign, said occupancy rates at local hotels, motels, beds and breakfasts and short-term rentals showed significant increases from mid-April through the end of June when compared to the same period last year.
For example, data from the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau show that 76% of all available hotel rooms in the city and county were filled on May 21, compared to 69% on May 21, 2021. Short-term rentals — private homes that are rented to tourists — reported a 65% occupancy rate in June, which is actually 3% lower than June 2021. However, the number of available short-term rentals increased from 88 to 106 during that same time period, so the overall occupancy rate was actually 4% higher.
Carter said the spring campaign, which promoted the tag line “Uncommon to the Core,” was designed to appeal to adults ages 25 to 54 who live in households that earn at least $75,000 a year. Some of the marketing slogans used were “Have your apples and drink them, too” (on materials promoting local orchards) and “For folks who fancy a little horsepower” (on materials promoting horseback riding and other outdoor activities).
The tourism ads utilized a variety of platforms, including print publications, television, social media, websites and streaming services such as Discovery+, to promote the many attributes of Winchester and Frederick County.
“Overall, [the spring promotion garnered] about 3.5 million impressions for the three months we ran the campaign,” Carter told the Tourism Board, referring to the number of verified ad views.
She said 52% of people who saw an online advertisement clicked an enclosed link to receive further information about the area. That helped to fuel a 21% increase to the number of people who visited the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau website (visitwinchesterva.com).
All of the advertisements ran in areas within driving distance of the Northern Shenandoah Valley. Carter said the markets most heavily targeted were Richmond-Petersburg, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and the Washington metro area.
The campaign’s success, Carter said, offered further proof that people who have been cooped up for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic are eager to get out and about again.
“People are still like, ‘No matter what, I’m booking this trip, I’m outta here,’” she said.
To keep the local tourism dollars rolling in, Carter told the Tourism Board the next promotional campaign should focus on area attributes that can’t necessarily be found in similar destinations like Harrisonburg, Staunton, Charlottesville, Culpeper and Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
Those five competitor cities, like Winchester and Frederick County, boast rich history, agricultural attractions, breweries and wineries, small-town charm and outdoor activities. However, Carter said the Winchester area is unique in other ways, such as being home to a children’s museum (the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum) and its array of artistic, cultural and entertainment offerings through venues like Shenandoah University.
She encouraged the board to share any ideas they have that can make Winchester and Frederick County stand apart from other nearby regions competing for the same tourists.
“I’m excited to see how this translates into the creative part,” said Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Justin Kerns.
Attending Thursday morning’s Tourism Board meeting in the Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center, 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road in Winchester, were Vice Chairwoman Gwen Walker and members Joey Gawrysiak, Victoria Kidd, Ashley Sonntag and Laura Kerr Wiley. Chairwoman Lani Pendleton and members Julie Shaffer and Levi Snapp were absent but viewed the Charrette Creative presentation via Zoom.
