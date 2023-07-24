Aerial Lift

After pushing her best friend Abigail Ritter, 12, of Winchester, high in the swing, Taylor Poisant, 12, of Cross Junction, discovered she could get some air time of her own by hanging on during the back swing at Christianson Familyland in Winchester’s Jim Barnett Park Wednesday. The pair were visiting the playground after cooling off in the park’s outdoor pool.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.