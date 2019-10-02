WINCHESTER — When a municipality is planning its future, it’s easy to set lofty goals. The hard part is figuring out how to achieve those goals.
That’s the dilemma facing the Winchester Planning Commission as it provides feedback for the latest update to the city’s Comprehensive Plan, which outlines development, infrastructure and residential goals and is revised every few years to address current trends and desires.
At Tuesday afternoon’s work session, commission members showed support for revisions stating that Winchester officials want higher pay and more affordable housing for all city residents. While those are admirable goals, commission Chairman Mark Loring said, “I don’t see how we can support that objective.”
That’s because wages and housing prices aren’t within the Planning Commission’s purview, Loring explained.
Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans agreed, but said there are things the commission could do to help foster higher salaries and less-expensive housing. For example, the panel could encourage the inclusion of business or office uses in housing complexes, and ask that residential developments offer dwellings that working-class people could afford.
Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger said the city’s Economic Development Strategic Plan that was created last year highlights specific types of businesses, including medical research firms and full-service grocery stores, that the commission could help steer through the approval process in order to help the city as a whole.
“There is a full catalyst project component to the strategic plan that I think ties into land use,” Hershberger told the commission.
In addition to creating new goals and revisions, updating the Comprehensive Plan also involves cutting outdated objectives that no longer align with Winchester’s vision of the future. One example is a passage calling for the city to “support the resumption of rail passenger service to Winchester.”
“The dream is dead,” Youmans said with a chuckle as the commission unanimously agreed to strike the objective.
A public hearing on the suggested changes will be held this month or next, followed by additional revisions and public hearings before City Council votes in April on whether to adopt the updated Comprehensive Plan.
Attending Tuesday’s Winchester Planning Commission work session in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairman John Tagnesi and members Lacey Burnett, Leesa Mayfield, David Ray and Katt Eaton. Commissioner Brandon Pifer was absent.
