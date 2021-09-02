Refugee Assistance Money is being raised for Afghan refugee Fazal Safi, his wife and five children. Because Safi worked for the U.S. government during the Afghanistan War, he and his family were in danger and were forced to flee the country last month with few belongings and little money. Online donations can be made at https://gofund.me/6cd8ef5b. Organizations interested in helping refugees can contact afghanpartnerships@state.gov or contact the Virginia Department of Social Services at www.dss.virginia.gov/community/ona/refugeeservices.cgi.
When Fazal Safi, his wife and five children arrived at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Aug. 18 fleeing the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, hundreds of people were ahead of them and guards were firing AK-47 semi-automatic rifles into the air to break up the crowd.
"It was a very, very bad situation," Safi said on Tuesday. "I can't explain how bad it was."
After being struck twice on the back with truncheons by Afghan private security guards, Safi retreated and called his brother who arranged for an Afghan interpreter working with U.S. soldiers to give Safi and his family an armed escort to the gate. Several hours later, Safi presented his passport and Special Immigrant Visa to the soldiers — a document given to Afghans who aided the U.S. military during the 20-year war — and the family was evacuated.
On Aug. 24, after stops in Qatar and Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where they slept out in the rain, the family landed at Dulles International Airport. A few hours later, Safi reunited with his friend Paul Negley Jr.
Negley, a former Winchester resident, had been working with Safi for years to get the family out of Afghanistan.
"It was a very tearful exchange between us," Negley said. "We haven't seen each other in a long time. It's been such a traumatic journey."
Negley said Safi's cool under pressure at the airport in Kabul is typical of Safi.
"He's big guy with a very generous, very soft personality," said Negley, who met Safi in 2009 when they worked together in Afghanistan for the U.S. Agency for International Development. "He's very calming when you talk to him. He has a very deep voice. I used to jokingly call him Fazal the Bear."
The two worked together in Kunar Province in northeastern Afghanistan about 135 miles east of Kabul. The 40-year-old Negley, a 1998 Handley High School graduate who now lives in Sterling, was a field program officer with USAID from 2009-11 in Afghanistan. He then spent about a year as a private contractor there advising Gen. David H. Petraeus and Gen. John R. Allen, who succeeded Petraeus as commander of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan.
Negley is now the Peace Corps' chief administrative officer for Asia, Europe and the Mediterranean. While with USAID, Negley was embedded with a U.S. Army battalion known as Task Force Lethal in the Pech River Valley in Kunar Province. The battalion, which was responsible for about 386-square miles of territory, was frequently in combat after arriving.
Between June 2009 — when the battalion was deployed to Kunar — and March 2010, the Army said eight Americans, as well as several Afghan police officers, soldiers and private contractors, were killed.
To reduce fighting and civilian casualties, USAID worked with Afghan villagers as part of the military's counterinsurgency initiative. The carrot-and-stick strategy combines combat with diplomacy, delivery of services to local civilians, intelligence gathering and allowing for local self-determination.
Negley and Safi were part of a Provincial Reconstruction Team that worked with local leaders on developmental projects such as making road improvements and providing clean water. He said his job was also to address the grievances and needs of residents and to "win hearts and minds."
That "hearts and minds" strategy was unsuccessful during the Vietnam War and Negley said it failed in Afghanistan due to corruption among Afghan military members, regional politicians and some local leaders. He said the Taliban also extorted villagers and sub-contractors by threatening to destroy projects if they weren't paid off, a tactic known as "threat financing."
The U.S. spent about $2.26 trillion in Afghanistan, according to the Watson Institute for International & Public Affairs at Brown University. That included $144 billion for Afghan reconstruction with $88 billion to build the Afghan military. But by the time U.S. forces withdrew last month, up to 72% of Afghans were living below the poverty line, according to the World Bank. Last year, then- Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said 90% of Afghans were living on less than $2 per day.
"The level of assistance that was going into Afghanistan created a nexus of bad actors," Negley said. "The wrong people were benefiting from the assistance."
Nonetheless, Negley and Safi tried to make sure needy Afghans benefited from the aid. Negotiating with village elders about projects was often like a high-stakes poker game.
Safi, who translated for Negley, helped him read the room and look for tells in the behavior of the Afghans. The person who represented themselves as the leader of the group might actually be glancing at another person in the room who was actually calling the shots. Long silences in conversations might be awkward, but sometimes it was better for Negley to keep silent after making an offer rather than keep talking and over promise. Negley said he knew he could trust Safi to guide him.
"He cared deeply about what my reputation was in the community," Negley said. "He made sure I didn't communicate inappropriately with Afghans."
Negley also recalled Safi's selfless nature. He cited the 2010 kidnapping and murder by the Taliban of Scottish aid worker Linda Norgrove in Asadabad, the capital of Kunar Province. Norgrove had been employed by a USAID contractor. When Safi called Negley about the kidnapping, Negley could hear explosions and gunshots in the background. But Safi was more concerned about the worker than being rescued.
"His first thoughts were for a colleague and not his own personal safety," Negley said. "That is a real testimony to his character."
While it helped feed his family, Safi's work was dangerous. Afghans working with Americans were often seen as collaborators by fellow Afghans who supported the Taliban or Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin (HIG), a radical paramilitary group formed by exiled Afghan warlord Gulbuddin Hekmatyar. Hekmatayer, who denies reports that he and HIG men threw acid in the faces of unveiled women, was funded by the CIA when he fought against the former Soviet Union in Afghanistan from 1979-1989.
Negley said HIG or the Taliban was behind the firing of a a rocket-propelled grenade at Safi's home around 2012. Safi said he was also verbally threatened because of his work.
While Safi was getting threatened, Negley was getting burnt out from his work and the war. By the time he left Afghanistan, he was disillusioned.
"I saw that we were building a corrupt government that was not supported by the people of Afghanistan," he said. "We were fighting radical groups that the Afghans seemed unwilling to fight against. To me, that is an indicator that we we are not fighting on behalf of the people if they're not willing to fight for themselves."
In addition to high-level corruption and incompetence in the Afghan government, Safi said the support of the Taliban by Pakistan — where Osama bin Laden was living when he was killed by Navy Seals in 2011 — led to the U.S. defeat. Since 2009, the U.S. has spent about $5 billion on civilian assistance and $1 billion for emergency humanitarian aid to Pakistan, according to the State Department. About $82 million in military aid is part of the latest U.S. budget to Pakistan which has about 160 nuclear warheads, according to the Arms Control Association.
Despite being a U.S. ally, Safi noted it's common knowledge that the Inter-Services Intelligence, Pakistan's CIA, funded and provided safe havens to the Taliban. "People in Afghanistan believe the U.S. could have done much better if they had pressured Pakistan," Safi said.
While he disconnected from Afghanistan because of his frustrations over how the war was being waged, Negley wrote letters to the State Department advocating for SIVs for the Safi family. He started a gofundme page to raise money for the family which hopes to soon relocate from the Ft. Lee processing center to a home in Maryland. Negley, who fondly recalls growing up in Winchester, said he hopes residents will donate to the Safi family and the city will consider housing the family or other Afghan refugees.
"That would be amazing," he said. "I'd like for Fazal and his family to see that America is friendly and it is welcoming."
The 46-year-old Safi, a Pashtun — the majority tribe in Afghanistan — speaks a few Afghan dialects. He said he hopes to eventually get a job in international development.
Safi and his family were among some 123,000 people rescued in the unprecedented airlift between July and Aug. 31, according to the U.S. military. About 79,000, including 6,000 Americans, exited between Aug. 14 and Tuesday. That works out to about 4,400 per day.
In contrast, the U.S. spent only two days evacuating people during the fall of Saigon — now Ho Chi Minh City — at the end of the Vietnam War in 1975. Just 7,000 people were evacuated.
President Joe Biden has been criticized for not evacuating more people and for the chaotic conditions leading to the Aug. 26 suicide bombing that killed up to 170 people, including 13 U.S. military members, outside an airport gate.
Safi disagrees with the criticism. He said he and fellow refugees are grateful to the U.S. military and mourn the 11 Marines, Navy corpsman and Army soldier killed. He said they're also grateful to Biden, who as vice president in 2009 unsuccessfully tried to convince President Obama to de-escalate the war. Safi said Biden made the best of a bad situation and kept his promise to evacuate as many Afghan allies as possible in a short amount of time.
"I thought we might be left behind," Safi said. "I also want to thank the people of the United States. The way they've treated us so far is extremely, extremely beautiful."
