BERRYVILLE — It took Bridget a dozen years to travel approximately 20 miles from northwestern Frederick County to Berryville. But she arrived Tuesday morning, having finally gotten a ride.
Now, she will forever keep watch at the church that bears her name.
Bridget is St. Bridget, a patron saint of Ireland who lived during the latter fifth and early sixth centuries. Christian history remembers the nun as being generous to the poor, as well as for having established several monasteries and performed various miracles, including turning water into beer and calming the wind and rain through her prayers.
Prior to his death in 2009, the late artist Dan O’Boyle carved a large limestone statue of her, weighing about 3,600 pounds, for St. Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church in Berryville.
O’Boyle and his wife, Pat, were members of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester. The Berryville church was a mission of Sacred Heart until its congregation became large enough to stand on its own, according to Sacred Heart member Beth Schloemer.
Over roughly two years, O’Boyle spent about 300 hours completing Bridget. His son, Brendan, who also is an artist, made a few finishing touches to the statue after his father died.
“I softened her up a little,” Brendan O’Boyle said.
But “it was completely a labor of love by Dan,” said Schloemer, who was a longtime friend of the O’Boyles.
The statue remained outside the O’Boyles’ home near Gainesboro. Over the years, various situations — including, most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic and an illness that Pat O’Boyle suffered — somehow got in the way of it being moved to the Berryville church.
The Rev. Paul Grankauskas, the church’s current priest, admired the statue when he came to see it last fall, Schloemer said.
Pat O’Boyle died in March. While she was alive, though, “Pat would say, ‘She’s going home,’” recalled Schloemer. “Pat knew, before she passed away, the statue was (at last) going to be moved, and it made her happy.”
Schloemer and her husband, Mark, recently bought the O’Boyles’ property and made plans for the statue to be taken to Berryville.
A crew from Rinker & Frye Memorials of Mt. Jackson transported Bridget to the church on Tuesday and installed her on the eastern part of the property.
In her right hand is a scepter adorned with a Christian cross. Her left arm holds a lamb.
However, the statue’s appearance is plain and simple. Brendan O’Boyle said his father created it that way on purpose. He recalled that Bridget wasn’t regarded as a very attractive woman.
“She actually prayed that she’d be unattractive to men,” he said, so she could devote her full attention to God.
The limestone used in the statue came from Pennsylvania, and Brendan O’Boyle said he understands a Florida woman covered the cost. He didn’t recall her name, but he said his father created the statue for free.
Brendan O’Boyle described his father as a theologian and “a deep-thinking man.”
“Every piece of artwork my dad did was religious,” he said, adding that Dan O’Boyle sought to glorify God in everything he did.
With Bridget now permanently in her intended location, “it’s closure for the family,” Schloemer said. “It certainly is for me,” having worked with Pat O’Boyle to get the statue to the church.
The statue will be Dan O’Boyle’s legacy, his son said.
“It’s the last thing he did” as an artist, noted Brendan O’Boyle.
It's a beautiful statue. It took a lot of talent to do this.
