BERRYVILLE — The last time was the best for Donna Peake.
Peake is well-known for being Clarke County’s commissioner of the revenue for the past decade. She’s also known for having coordinated the county’s annual Christmas parade for 15 years.
However, she decided to make the 2021 Annual Clarke County Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Clarke County Ruritan Club and Berryville Main Street on Saturday, the final procession she oversees.
“I think it’s just time,” she said of the decision during a Monday phone interview, adding, “I think I went out with a bang.”
Saturday’s parade in downtown Berryville was the largest ever, to the recollection of Peake and many spectators who lined Main Street. There were about 50 entries.
It lasted roughly a full hour. Some spectators recalled some past parades being about 20 minutes.
During the parade, Peake waved to the crowd as she rode atop a large vehicle owned by Broy & Son Pump Services.
“I got kind of misty-eyed up there,” she admitted. “I had a great view of the town.”
Last year’s parade was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Peake recalled that Jane Heflin, who worked for the Bank of Clarke County, coordinated the parade for years. She said that after Heflin decided to relinquish the responsibility, she learned from an article in The Winchester Star that Berryville/Clarke County possibly wouldn’t have a parade again.
She called someone — it’s been so long ago that she doesn’t remember who — and offered to help continue the parade.
“No one else stepped up,” she said. “So I took charge.”
The parade has grown some in size over the years, and attendance seems to have increased, Peake said.
“I wouldn’t say it was ever elaborate,” she said. “It’s a simple little hometown parade where we all gather and try to capture the Christmas Spirit.”
“My whole purpose (for coordinating it) was to keep the spirit of Christmas in the hearts of the children,” she said.
They’ve created her fondest memories.
For instance, Peake recalled children riding on the Snowbaby Wagon picking up Santa at the end of past parades to take him to the bank, where they would meet with him.
“When Santa got on the wagon, you could have heard a pin drop,” she said. “They were so shy but as we drove on, they started inching closer to Santa and telling him what they wanted.”
Some of their mothers hadn’t known what was on their children’s wish list until then, she added.
Peake said Berryville Main Street, the nonprofit organization that promotes downtown Berryville, probably will assume responsibility for organizing future Christmas parades.
Michelle Marino, the organization’s president, couldn’t be reached Monday afternoon for comment.
New ideas, especially from younger people, are needed to keep parades fresh, said the 64-year-old Peake.
She said that although she’s giving up her parade duties, she intends to remain the revenue commissioner for quite a while.
“I’m running again in 2023,” Peake said. “It may be my last time, but I’m running.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.