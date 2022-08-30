WINCHESTER — After calling 23 witnesses to the stand, the prosecution has rested in the murder/solicitation of murder trial of Adam Marcus “Loco” Griffin.
Winchester Commonwealth’s Attorney Heather Hovermale wrapped up her case at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Since the day’s proceedings were already scheduled to end at 5 p.m., Winchester Circuit Court Judge Brian M. Madden sent the jury home early so the defense can begin its arguments this morning.
Defense attorney Howard Manheimer said he anticipates calling four or five witnesses to the stand. That’s assuming that the motions he plans on entering this morning — one seeking a dismissal of the charges against Griffin, the other challenging whether Winchester Circuit Court was the appropriate venue for the case — are rejected by Madden.
Griffin, 36, of the 900 block of North Braddock Street in Winchester, is charged with first-degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and being a violent felon in possession of a firearm. All of the counts stem from the June 30, 2020, shooting death of Griffin’s friend, Lorenzo Cole “Zo” Wheeler, in the 300 block of North Kent Street.
According to testimony presented Monday by a series of prosecution witnesses, Griffin, a member of the Latin Kings street gang, had a falling out with Wheeler after learning he and his wife were housing Griffin’s former girlfriend, Danie Gerardo-Ramirez, at their home on Beechcroft Road. After the two argued on the phone on the evening of June 30, 2020, Wheeler drove to the home where Griffin was staying at 309 N. Kent St. to continue the conversation.
After Wheeler parked on North Kent Street and got out of his vehicle at around 10:35 p.m., Griffin allegedly emerged from a nearby hiding place and shot Wheeler once in the stomach before fleeing on foot.
Wheeler died a few hours later in Winchester Medical Center. A subsequent autopsy performed by Meghan Kessler of the state medical examiner’s office determined a single slug from a .40-caliber Glock handgun entered the right side of Wheeler’s abdomen and cut a path to the left rear of his body. The bullet was recovered during the autopsy, Kessler said on Monday.
In addition to the three murder-related charges, Griffin also faces a solicitation of murder charge for allegedly trying to have a witness in the case, Erik “E” Carter of Winchester, killed because Griffin suspected he was cooperating with police. According to Hovermale, Griffin was being held in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County when he attempted to recruit a man named Michael Richards to kill Carter sometime between July 1 and Sept. 30, 2020.
Manheimer said in court Tuesday that if the trial against Griffin proceeds, he anticipates making closing arguments on Thursday morning so the jury can have the rest of the day to deliberate. If the 12-member jury can’t reach a verdict by Thursday evening, the panel will return on Friday morning to the Joint Judicial Center in downtown Winchester.
If convicted of all four charges, Griffin faces life in prison. He has been held without bond in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center since being arrested on July 2, 2020.
