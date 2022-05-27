WINCHESTER — Twenty-one years after making its debut, the curtain is closing on Winchester's Magic Lantern Theater.
The nonprofit that has screened dozens of movies and documentaries that otherwise might not have been shown in local theaters will take its final bow on June 2 at a special invitation-only event at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Winchester.
"I think we served a real purpose," Mark Lore, coordinator of the nonprofit that formed in 2001, said on Thursday while seated in the outdoor Taylor Pavilion on the Loudoun Street Mall where Magic Lantern Theater screened movies on an inflatable screen. "People didn't have to drive to Fairfax to see a movie they wanted to see."
Lore said the genesis for Magic Lantern Theater was when he and his wife moved to Winchester in 1999. The couple, along with some other friends who were new to the community, missed having an art house-type movie theater that would screen independent and foreign films with high artistic value but relatively low box-office appeal.
At that time, he said, Winchester's only movie theaters were the Apple Blossom 6 in the Apple Blossom Mall and Delco Cinemas in Delco Plaza.
"It was not exactly a movie lover's paradise," Lore said.
Combined, the two theaters only offered eight screens, so it didn't make good business sense for them to book off-the-beaten-path films. As a result, the majority of films shown at Apple Blossom 6 and Delco Cinemas were from the Hollywood studio system and designed to appeal to a wide audience.
Lore said he and his friends initially intended to open a high-quality art house theater in downtown Winchester, but that idea fizzled because a boutique movie theater probably could not survive in a small city. They didn't give up, though, and in 2001 came up with the idea of showing independent and foreign films, classic movies and documentaries outdoors and in public facilities like Handley Library and the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley in Winchester and the Barns of Rose Hill in Berryville.
"The only real fixed costs would be the rental of the films and paying for the rights to show them," Lore said.
The Magic Lantern Theater's first indoor screening that year was at Handley Library and featured "Cinema Paradiso," an Italian movie that won the 1989 Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. In August 2001, the nonprofit's first outdoor screening was the classic film "Some Like It Hot."
At first, Lore said, the movies shown by Magic Lantern Theater were on 16mm film. When DVDs became popular in the early 2000s, the nonprofit started showing those instead by projecting the movies onto large screens.
Magic Lantern Theater became wildly popular, serving up as many as 10 outdoor movies each summer and bringing in enough revenue from ticket sales to guarantee its continued operation. Eventually, there was even enough money in the bank to offer $8,000 worth of grants to eight local aspiring filmmakers.
But change was on the horizon. In the late 2000s and early 2010s, Netflix, Hulu and other online streaming services allowed people to watch hundreds of thousands of movies, including independent and foreign films, for a low monthly fee. In short order, the unique and sometimes hard-to-find movies championed by Magic Lantern Theater became readily available for home viewing.
Additionally, Apple Blossom 6 and Delco Cinemas had been replaced by two new, improved theaters: AMC Classic Apple Blossom 12, which has state-of the-art equipment and stadium seating, and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, which serves food and alcoholic beverages during screenings and has a popular film club that regularly shows independent, foreign, classic and cult films.
"Around 2018, the board and I began to talk about where to go from here," Lore said. "We have an audience and people appreciate what we do, and we can continue doing it ... but people have alternatives and we're not getting any younger."
The board eventually decided it was time to fade to black. Lore said they wanted to retire Magic Lantern Theater in the fall of 2021 with a big 20th anniversary shindig, but COVID-19 arrived in March 2020 and made it impossible for people to assemble in large numbers.
"We told our audience to hang in there while we waited for things to clear out and we looked at the overall situation with Magic Lantern," he said.
Last fall, as the threat of the coronavirus lessened, Lore said the board decided to end Magic Lantern Theater's run this summer.
"We kicked around the idea of having some kind of a mini film festival, but that seemed to be awfully complicated," he said. "We decided to talk to our old friends at Alamo ... and we worked it out to do a movie night on June 2nd at 6:15 in the evening."
Lore said Magic Lantern's farewell will be a private affair, with seats only offered to about 500 people who have supported the nonprofit over the past 21 years. The final movie to be shown is "The Worst Person in the World," a Norwegian film that was nominated for Best International Feature Film and Best Original Screenplay at this year's Academy Awards.
To preserve the legacy of Magic Lantern, Lore said the nonprofit has donated all of its projection equipment to the Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department.
"They know us because we showed two or three movies a summer in the parks," Lore said. "They intend to continue doing that."
