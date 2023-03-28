WINCHESTER — After just four months on the job, Rick Cobert has stepped down as Winchester's economic development director.
The surprise announcement from Rouss City Hall came in the form of a brief Tuesday morning email that gave no details about Cobert's departure other than to say he had resigned and, effective immediately, Winchester Economic Development Authority (EDA) Chairman Jeff Buettner will serve as interim economic development director.
The duty of chairing the EDA has been passed on to one of its members, Addie Lingle, who has served on the board for four years.
On Tuesday afternoon, Buettner said Cobert — who was Stafford County's manager of economic development before coming to Winchester — did nothing improper during his time as EDA director, but members of the authority, as his employer, recently had a discussion with him and, at the end of that talk, Cobert submitted his resignation.
"Obviously it's a personnel issue, so I can't get into specifics," Buettner said.
In the email sent Tuesday morning, Buettner was quoted as saying, "We are grateful to Rick for the service he provided the authority and community during his tenure and wish him success in the future."
Despite the abrupt change of executive director, Buettner said the EDA is on very solid footing: "I actually feel really good about where we are."
Buettner is the fourth person to serve as Winchester's economic development director in less than a year. He succeeds Cobert, who filled the role vacated by Shawn Hershberger on May 27. From the time Hershberger left until Cobert took over on Nov. 14, Deputy City Manager Mary Blowe served as interim economic development director.
Buettner said he has committed to be the city's interim economic development director "for the short term," but acknowledged it could take time to hire a permanent replacement. The city is expected to launch a national search for candidates soon.
"I think the EDA board is looking for feedback from me as to what exactly an EDA director should look like," Buettner said. "Once we tailor a job description to fit what Winchester's fast-evolving needs are, we can find a person to meet those needs."
When Hershberger left, he was earning $120,203 per year in salary and benefits. Cobert's compensation package was worth approximately $110,000.
Buettner said he will be a part-time employee working 20 hours a week "meeting with businesses, prospective businesses and personnel," and city officials will help to oversee EDA operations when he is not available. Buettner's pay will be about $50 per hour but he will receive no benefits.
The EDA is a governing body that works independently of Winchester's City Council to attract and retain tax-paying businesses. It does not use taxpayer revenues; rather, it supports itself through interest and fees paid by companies that receive business loans or incentives from the authority.
Since the EDA's mission benefits the city, an agreement was struck last year stating the authority's directors will receive 25% of their base salaries from the EDA and the remaining 75% from the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.