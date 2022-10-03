WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is reviving its Coffee with a Cop program that was put on hiatus two years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Are residents are invited to enjoy a hot cup of java and a casual conversation with a sheriff's deputy from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Wednesday at CD's Coffee and Cream, 2953 Northwestern Pike, or Gainesboro Market, 4780 N. Frederick Pike.
At 10 a.m., deputies will also be visiting The Village at Orchard Ridge, 400 Clocktower Ridge Drive, to sip coffee with residents of the retirement community.
According to information from Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland, Coffee with a Cop originated in 2011 in Hawthorn, California, as a relaxed, friendly way to connect law enforcement personnel with the communities they protect and serve. The program has no agenda other than strengthening bonds between police and the public, and is now offered in all 50 states.
"This is such a great way to meet our community and chat about positive things in their lives," Millholland wrote in an email. "This doesn’t have to just be a once-a-year event. We enjoy talking to the community and would be open to other businesses who would want to host an event as great as this."
