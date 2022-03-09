WINCHESTER — City Council on Tuesday approved the latest revision to Winchester's Comprehensive Plan, but a controversial land designation near the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley didn't make the final cut.
The 28-acre property in question is comprised of two parcels — one owned by the museum's nonprofit Glass-Glen Burnie Foundation, the other by the Bridgeforth family of Winchester — located adjacent to the museum's campus at 901 Amherst St. The original version of the Comprehensive Plan, which was created in 2011, designated the museum parcel as a Civic, Institutional and Park Area suitable for community uses such as a school or recreational facility, and the Bridgeforth parcel as a Neighborhood Stabilization Area that could accommodate residential development. The revised plan sought to change those designations to Neighborhood Revitalization with Infill, a classification that raised eyebrows with some residents because it did not seem to apply to the site.
According to the Comprehensive Plan, a Neighborhood Revitalization with Infill designation applies to areas of the city where "residents said quality of life was not what it should be. ... Revitalization means making neighborhoods more attractive both to new residents and to those who have called them home for many years."
However, the 28 acres have never been developed, so critics said it made no sense for the Comp Plan to suggest the property had become blighted.
Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans acknowledged the confusing designation at Tuesday's council meeting by saying Neighborhood Revitalization with Infill can mean more than what is written in the text of the Comp Plan.
"That is a designation that we use elsewhere in the city to identify land that is designated for residential development, for the creation of neighborhoods on an infill basis," Youmans told council. "It is also used for areas that are identified as where there are problems with vacancy or blight or crime."
Youmans said he sought to change the 28-acre property's designation to Neighborhood Revitalization with Infill because the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley and the Bridgeforth family recently went public with their desire to sell the land for residential development. He wanted the Comprehensive Plan to acknowledge that homes could eventually be built at the site so anyone who buys land near the two parcels would not be caught off guard.
At the end of the day, though, Youmans said the Comp Plan is just a blueprint for prospective development. The real determining factor in whether the 28 acres will be developed rests with its underlying zoning, which has been Low Density Residential (LR) for years.
"By right, a developer could go in there and build single-family detached homes," Youmans said, regardless of how the land is designated in the Comp Plan.
Last year, Maryland-based developer Elevate Homes sought to add a planned unit development (PUD) overlay to the 28-acre property’s existing LR zoning in order to build up to 74 homes clustered closely together in an age-restricted community called The Preserve at Meadow Branch. City Council denied the rezoning application in December due to protests from neighbors, but city officials said the PUD overlay would not be needed for Elevate to build up to 79 homes on the site. Elevate has indicated it still plans to buy the two parcels of land and construct housing using the by-right zoning.
Councilor Les Veach said the Neighborhood Revitalization with Infill designation should be dropped and the parcels' existing designations — Civic, Institutional and Park for the museum land, Neighborhood Stabilization for the Bridgeforth property — put back in place.
Councilor Richard Bell said the Civic, Institutional and Park designation could be seen as misleading since the museum has said it wants to sell the land for private housing, but in the end, he and the other seven councilors in attendance voted in favor of adopting the revised Comprehensive Plan.
The Comp Plan is a tool that helps guide zoning and development decisions in Winchester and is intended to be updated every few years to reflect the city's evolving needs and desires. City officials started the process of updating it in 2019 with a goal of having it finished in 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic stalled the process by two years.
City officials have not said when the next update to the Comprehensive Plan is expected.
Attending Tuesday night's City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill, Vice President Kim Herbstritt and members Les Veach, Corey Sullivan, Phillip Milstead, Evan Clark and Richard Bell. Councilor Mady Rodriguez was absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.