WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University's 12th annual Business Symposium — originally scheduled for March 27, 2020, and delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic — is now set to happen on Nov. 12.
The symposium will feature the same keynote speaker, Daymond John, who is one of the stars on ABC's entrepreneur pitch show "Shark Tank." He will give his talk, "Daymond John’s 5 Shark Points: Fundamentals for Success in Business and Life," from 9:30 a.m.-10:45 a.m. in the Stimpson Auditorium in Halpin-Harrison Hall on SU's Winchester campus.
The one-day event also will include educational sessions, a networking wine and cheese reception, as well as the opportunity to learn how to expand a business. Regular registration is $115 while student registration is free and paid for by the Pruitt Foundation.
For additional information, visit https://www.su.edu/symposium/.
