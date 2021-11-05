WINCHESTER — Heading into the Region 4C volleyball final, Loudoun County had played 14 matches since Sept. 21, and in 13 of them, the Captains didn't drop a set.
Millbrook might have been the latest to fall to the nine-time defending Class 4 state champions on Thursday night at Casey Gymnasium. But Thursday's opening set showed the Pioneers that they have what it takes to make some noise in the state tournament.
After dropping the first set 25-18, Loudoun County roared back in impressive fashion and ran its overall winning streak to 16 matches with set score wins of 25-13, 25-16 and 25-17.
"We proved in the first set that we can play with anyone," said Millbrook junior setter Madison Koeller, the Class 4 Northwestern District Player of the Year. "Hopefully, we'll see them again in states."
The Pioneers (22-2) — which had their 14-match winning streak snapped — will travel to play the Region 4D champion on Nov. 13, while the Captains (23-2) will host the Region 4D runner-up on the same day. Western Albemarle and Blacksburg play in the Region 4D title match on Tuesday. If Millbrook and Loudoun County both win their quarterfinal matches, they would meet in the semifinals in Leesburg.
Millbrook had an excellent all-around team performance in the first set on Thursday.
Madelyn White and Ariel Helmick each had four kills and Taylor Weiss and Koeller each had two. The 5-foot-11 Koeller's ability to flick the ball over the net into space when it looks like she might set the ball prompted Loudoun County coach John Senchak to issue a loud "Pay attention!" directive to his team at one point.
Millbrook also had solid defense at the net and had particularly strong play on the back end from libero Autumn Stroop, who will sign with NCAA Division I Texas A&M-Corpus Christi for beach volleyball next week. (White, headed to DI Central Arkansas for beach volleyball, will sign with her.)
"I thought we moved well in the first set," Millbrook coach Carla Milton said. "I thought all aspects of our game were flowing in the first set, and we capitalized when they made a mistake, which was huge. We put good runs together."
Down 7-4, Millbrook went on a 4-0 run behind two aces and another unreturnable serve from White. With the score 9-9, two aces from Koeller closed out another 4-0 run to make it 13-9. The Pioneers maintained at least a three-point lead from there and two back-to-back kills from Helmick made it 20-14.
The Captains closed to within 22-18. But a Loudoun County attack error, a cross-court kill from White and a perfectly placed kill from Koeller after flicking the ball forward with both of her hands at the last moment from the floor gave the Pioneers the opening set.
Both Millbrook and Senchak noted that the Captains made a number of errors in the first set. And Senchak said because his team was unfamiliar with the Pioneers, ity needed that first set to figure out the best way to attack and defend against the Pioneers.
Senchak said the Captains tried to send balls to the outside to avoid Stroop (29 digs Thursday), the leader of Millbrook's back-row defense.
"They forced us into a lot of errors, so we made some changes about how we were attacking the ball," said Senchak, who also gave credit to Millbrook's front-row defense. "Their first touch was the key. We tried to avoid that libero [Stroop] like the plague. That is a great volleyball player. And their setter [Koeller] is so dynamic. She can do anything with the ball.
"We were trying to focus on the third touch, but we were trying to get them out of system with the first touch. We avoided that libero like it was our job. We tried to serve to the perimeter, we tried to make the team work from the outside in. It's much harder to play the game that way. We brought them out of system a lot more than they were in the first set."
Millbrook didn't start slowly over the remaining three sets, but Loudoun County's high execution level on offense and defense eventually took over each time.
"I think in the first set, we were fortunate in that they made a lot of errors," White said. "I think we expected that in the sets to come, and it didn't happen. And we were like, 'What do we do now?' I think that's something we can improve on. We can't just rely on them to make mistakes."
In the second set, Millbrook was within 11-10, but the Captains put the Pioneers away with an 11-1 run for a 22-11 lead. In the third, Millbrook was within 9-8 before Loudoun County embarked on a 13-4 run for a 22-12 advantage. In the fourth set, the Captains led 6-5 and broke free with a 13-3 run and an 18-8 edge.
"We knew they were going to flip the switch in the second set and they were going to pick their game up," Milton said.
Millbrook made a strong push in the fourth set, with a Stroop ace cutting the Loudoun County lead to 20-15. But the Captains staved off the Pioneers and eventually won on a kill by their 6-foot opposite/setter Sarah Jordan, the Dulles District Player of the Year.
A Towson University commit, Jordan had 12 kills to lead a group of five players with at least seven kills for Loudoun County.
White said the Pioneers had a hard time figuring out where setter Hanna Mullan was going with the ball, which made blocking difficult.
"[If we play them again], maybe we'll be able to read their setter a little bit better," White said.
Jordan (four blocks, three aces) and 6-2 middle blocker Bella Siera (eight kills, six blocks) also proved to be tough to hit around at the net. Six-foot middle blocker Kenley Howerter (seven kills, two blocks) and Madison Larue (eight kills) also had strong defense at the net.
"[Millbrook's] outside hitters are really effective players," Senchak said. "We had to prioritize that pin block out there. When we got the timing for that down, we were much more effective."
Milton said Loudoun County did an excellent job overall on defense and got to a lot more balls in the last three sets. "They really made it hard for us to find the hole and put the ball down," Milton said.
None of the Pioneers have played in a state tournament before. But there's no better preparation for the state play than facing Loudoun County.
"When you get to this point, everybody's going to bring their 'A' game," Milton said. "You just have to try and do what you've done all season. It's not about learning anything new. It's just about picking your level of play up to match the other team."
Koeller had 25 assists, nine digs and three aces. White had 12 kills and eight digs, Helmick and Weiss had seven kills each and Ashley Roberts had five blocks.
Delaney Broson added 11 kills for Loudoun County.
