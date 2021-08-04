MIDDLETOWN — Town Council is looking for ways to increase participation in government meetings and events.
During a Monday night work session, Middletown Town Council members lamented low turnout at two recent citizen input sessions. The town hosted public meetings on July 20 and 22 at the town office at 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. (both days) so citizens could provide insight into the town’s strengths and weaknesses and opportunities for improvement.
But only 17 people participated. There was a consensus among the council that 17 people hardly represent the town’s 1,350-plus residents.
Participants in the input sessions praised the town for its community spirit, housing affordability, proximity to Interstate 81, nearby historical sites, government officials and traffic control.
Weaknesses cited included:
Poor communication between town officials and citizens
Loss of community spirit
A lack of business development
A lack of elderly services
Feral cats
A lack of street lighting
Poor broadband service
Residents also expressed concern about the rapid rise of housing developments.
Council Member Carole Snyder Jones said she was “very disappointed” in the poor turnout and felt the town failed to notify people of the meeting adequately.
“There were no residents because they didn’t know,” Snyder Jones said.
While the meetings were advertised on the town website’s calendar, Facebook page and a flyer posted on the town office, the council agreed that most residents probably had no idea about the public input meetings.
Council members noted how some residents would like town meetings broadcast live while other residents — particularly older ones — don’t use technology at all.
“I guess the real issue is accessibility,” said Council member Jeff Pennington. “How do we make ourselves more accessible?”
Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV and council member Shayla Rickard noted that the town successfully solicited public input in September when surveys mailed with water bills received 103 responses. Many of those residents said the town needed sidewalk improvements, various improvements to Main Street, a restaurant, a coffee shop, a bank and a grocery store.
Harbaugh suggested holding another public input meeting in a few weeks, which needs to be publicized in “every way possible.”
“We need to advertise it more and get it out more,” council member Scott Fink said.
A specific date for the next public input meeting hasn’t been set.
Also, at the meeting, the town’s public works superintendent Les Morefield said the project to construct a replacement wastewater treatment plant for Middletown will likely go out to bid next month.
The town plans to build a new wastewater treatment plant at 2480 Third St. for about $4.8 million. The plant is being designed by Christiansburg-based Peed & Bortz LLC
Morefield said a bid should be awarded in October, with construction to begin in November. If everything goes smoothly, the project should be substantially complete by February 2023.
Attending the meeting at 7875 Church St. were Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV and council members Stephanie Mitchell, Carolyn Aliff, Carole Snyder Jones, Shayla Rickard, Scott Fink and Jeff Pennington.
