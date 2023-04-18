HARRISONBURG — A Winchester man has pleaded guilty in federal court to planting a pipe bomb during the 2017 reenactment of the Battle of Cedar Creek in Frederick County and sending a series of letters threatening harm to members of the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation and their children.
Sixty-four-year-old Gerald Leonard Drake faces a maximum prison term of 10 years when he is sentenced in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Harrisonburg. As of Tuesday afternoon, no sentencing hearing had been scheduled.
Drake was in the Harrisonburg courtroom Monday to enter pleas to federal charges of possessing an unregistered explosive device and stalking. The latter charge stems from threatening letters he sent to the battlefield foundation, which is a local nonprofit group that Drake served with as a volunteer, as well as some of its individual members and two newspapers including The Winchester Star.
All of Drake's letters included an Antifa symbol, making it appear as though they were mailed by someone affiliated with the left-wing, anti-fascist movement, and some indicated the pipe bomb was planted to stop the Oct. 14, 2017, reenactment of the Civil War's 1864 Battle of Cedar Creek because it glorified a war fought, in part, to keep Black people enslaved. However, the Antifa symbol was a ruse designed to mislead authorities because Drake had no affiliation with the movement and was himself a former Civil War reenactor.
The real reason Drake planted the bomb and wrote the threatening letters, United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said in a media release issued Tuesday, was because he was bitter over being ejected from his Civil War reenactment unit in 2014.
"This defendant sought to intimidate and harm innocent people, and further, he tried to sow discontent by falsely claiming that the attempted bombing was politically motivated," Kavanaugh, who prosecuted the case against Drake, said in the release.
On Sept. 14, following a years-long investigation that involved the FBI, Virginia State Police, Frederick County Sheriff's Office and Middletown Police Department, Drake was charged in a 15-count federal indictment with malicious use of explosives, unlawful manufacturing of a destructive device, possession of an unregistered destructive device, using an explosive to commit a federal felony, stalking, mailing threatening communications and using the mail to threaten injury by means of an explosive.
He was taken into custody without incident on Oct. 6 at the FBI's field office in Winchester. After being processed at Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County, he was transferred to the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange and ordered held without bond pending a four-week trial that had been scheduled to begin on July 10 in Harrisonburg.
Drake's letter writing began on Sept. 23, 2017, when the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation near Middletown received a message threatening violence if its upcoming reenactment of the Battle of Cedar Creek was not canceled. At the time of the letter's writing, Drake was volunteering with the foundation.
"If you choose to continue with this farce of history that clearly celebrates the war to keep African-Americans in chains, then we have no choice but to come and protest," the letter states. "Several hundred of our supporters will attend and slash tires, block traffic, harass patrons and reenactors."
Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation officials decided to increase security and go ahead with the 2017 reenactment to mark the 153rd anniversary of the battle.
On the afternoon of Oct. 14, 2017, as the reenactment was coming to an end, an unexploded pipe bomb was found in one of the merchant tents on the Cedar Creek Battlefield. The device was recovered by deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office and rendered safe by the Virginia State Police.
Drake admitted in court on Monday that he manufactured the bomb using a metal pipe nipple, metal nuts, a 9-volt battery, black and red wires, and a mercury switch, according to the release. He loaded the device with powder, a flammable substance called Pryodez and small metal BBs.
He told federal Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon that he placed the bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield to instill fear and cause harm to those attending the reenactment, the release states.
After the bomb was discovered, Drake continued to send threatening letters to the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation even though he was still a volunteer with the group.
On Nov. 6, 2017, The Gettysburg Times newspaper in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, received a letter written by Drake that said bombs would be placed, fires would be set and a shooter would be stationed on a rooftop if town officials did not cancel the Gettysburg Remembrance Day Parade on Nov. 18, 2017. The parade was held as planned and no violent incidents were reported.
On June 29, 2018, The Winchester Star received a letter from Drake that said "we will be attacking them again" if the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation followed through with plans to reenact the Battle of Cedar Creek that October. The foundation announced on July 3, 2018, that the 154th anniversary reenactment would be canceled.
On Sept. 29, 2018, foundation President Joe D'Arezzo resigned following disputes with his fellow board members regarding security at foundation events. That prompted another of Drake's alleged letters.
"Sorry to see you go. You were the only one there who knew what we were able to do," states the letter received by D'Arezzo on Oct. 10, 2018. "We were going to leave your park alone, but not now. ... If she [new foundation President Jeannette Shaffer] puts together a reenactment to celebrate keeping men in chains, we will come after her girls. We have a convicted rapist that would love to introduce them to his penis."
The threat regarding child rape became even more disturbing on Jan. 12 when Dillon, in response to a motion seeking Drake's release from jail on a pre-trial bond, wrote that the defendant "has a prior sexual offense against a minor, in addition to a history of deceitfulness and violent online posts."
The Winchester Star has not been able to obtain details regarding Drake's prior sexual offense. Federal court documents contain no further reference to the crime, and the circuit and general district courts in Winchester and Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties do not list any prior offenses committed by Drake. The incident may have occurred in a different locality or was prosecuted in a juvenile and domestic relations court where records are sealed.
The last letter reportedly written by Drake was received by the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation on Dec. 7, 2018. It stated, in part: "We have seen on Facebook that you are planning to defy us and hold a re-enactment in 2019. You want problems, you are going to get them! ... All we need is just one victim to destroy you. One child hurt by a bomb, or anthrax. One child shot by an unseen shooter hiding in the woods."
Despite the threat, the 155th anniversary reenactment was held as scheduled and without incident on Oct. 19, 2019.
Drake continues to be held without bond in the Central Virginia Regional Jail as he awaits sentencing.
