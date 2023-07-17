When Alex Limoges played for the Washington Little Caps from fifth grade to ninth grade, he occasionally got to watch players on the National Hockey League’s Washington Capitals train at their shared facility, the Capitals Iceplex in Arlington.
Fifteen years after the Winchester native first joined the Little Caps, Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom are still honing their craft in Washington. Now 25 years old, Limoges, a fellow forward, will share the ice with the Capitals legends when training camp starts in September.
On July 3, the 6-foot, 207-pound Limoges signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Capitals. The deal is $775,000 at the NHL level and $235,000 if the former Penn State star plays with the Capitals’ American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa.
Limoges is an AHL veteran who began a two-season stint with the San Diego Gulls (an Anaheim Ducks affiliate) in 2021 after his Penn State career ended and spent last year with the Manitoba Moose, an affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets.
Limoges won’t be starry-eyed when he reports to his third NHL training camp, but he said this year’s situation is pretty unique.
“It’s going to be pretty cool watching those superstars I grew up idolizing,” said Limoges in a phone interview last week. “It was always a dream to play for the Caps.”
Limoges said he suspects he’ll probably begin the year with the Hershey Bears, but he plans on giving his all in training camp, just like always. Limoges is still looking for his first NHL call-up, but he showed what he’s made of last year by leading Manitoba in points with 54 (20 goals, 34 assists) in 63 games.
Limoges also had a plus-5 rating for the Moose, which went 37-25-6-4 over 72 games for 84 points to take third in the AHL Central Division. Limoges helped Manitoba qualify for the AHL Calder Cup playoffs but the team lost 3-2 in the best-of-five Central Division Semifinals to the Milwaukee Admirals. Hershey wound up winning the Calder Cup.
“I’m working hard this summer, and I want to be able to surprise some people that may not know my game and where it’s at,” Limoges said. “I’ll put that decision in their hands. I’m just going to do everything I can to try and earn a spot [on the Caps].”
Limoges thought he was going to remain with Winnipeg. He would have liked to have stayed with the Jets organization just because he thrived with the Moose and had knowledge of how the organization operates, and they were familiar with what he could do. Limoges was a restricted free agent but was not given a qualifying offer from Winnipeg, even though Limoges said the Jets had expressed interest in that possibility.
“As a whole, it was a great season,” Limoges said. “I loved the people I was working with. They made it fun coming to the rink every day. There’s always room for improvement, but I think I was the guy that people wanted to get the puck to, and I felt I was making things happen, and people were putting the puck in off my passes. I felt I was playing with a lot more confidence this year.
“We were talking throughout the year about the next deal, but it wasn’t really serious talks. Just kind of ideas. They wanted me back, but there was just no room [on the roster]. It was tough. Once they didn’t qualify me and it became official that I wasn’t going back, the door opened up to the next possibilities.”
The Capitals were the only team to offer Limoges a contract after he became a free agent. Limoges might not be as familiar with the Caps as he was the Jets, but Limoges is happy to be playing close to home. If he’s in Hershey, he’ll be close to both Winchester and State College — both cities are less than 130 miles away.
“Logistically it makes things so much easier,” Limoges said. “All my family and friends can come to games. So that’s pretty cool.”
They’ll get a chance to see a player who continues to evolve.
Wracking up points is nothing new for Limoges. He led the NCAA in scoring in 2018-19 and left Penn State as its all-time leader in points per game. He piled up 21 points (11 goals and 10 assists) in just 23 games for San Diego in 2021 before recording a team-high 23 goals to go along with 17 assists for 40 points (second on the team) for the Gulls in 2021-22. This year, Limoges had 12 multi-point games, including a four-point game (one goal, three assists) against the Central Division’s first-place Texas Stars on Jan. 21.
But in 2022-23, Limoges did things a little differently while playing on Manitoba’s top line. The left-handed shooter has thrived as a left wing and center over the years. For the Moose, he was moved from left wing to right wing about 10 games into the season after a couple players were called up to Winnipeg.
“This was my first time since I could remember playing right wing,” Limoges said. “I had a lot of fun doing it. Honestly, I got the puck more and was able to make plays from that side.
“I felt I was becoming a little more dynamic in the offensive zone with the puck. I wasn’t so much at the net. I was kind of controlling the puck more on the outside.”
Limoges always had played in front of the net on the power play, but this year he stood out in a new role. Limoges ranked second on the team in power play points with 21 (eight goals, 13 assists).
“This was my first time ever playing on the half wall (the spot on the ice by the hash marks on the boards) for the power play,” Limoges said. “It’s just a different responsibility with the puck. I have the puck a lot more and I’m making plays. It was fun learning that position. It’s something I want to keep practicing this summer.”
Limoges will work out at Penn State until the second week of August, and then come to Virginia so he can train with his longtime skating coach Wendy Marco, currently the skating coach for both the Capitals and Hershey Bears.
“I’m just excited for the whole opportunity, and everything this responsibility brings,” Limoges said.
