After the Storm

Great North Mountain shimmers Friday as sunlight reflects off of the icy trees after a Thursday ice storm that left thousands of Frederick County residents without power and closed schools. This view is looking southwest from Gough Road near Cedar Creek Grade.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

