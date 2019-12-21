BERRYVILLE — Change is inevitable. Therefore, Barbara Byrd believes Clarke County will see changes over time. She just hopes they're not radical changes.
Specifically, "I hope we (county residents) don't let a camel stick its nose under the tent and we become another Loudoun County," said Byrd, the Russell District representative on the Clarke County Board of Supervisors.
She and her colleagues have fought vigorously over the years to preserve Clarke's rural character and not let urbanization occurring in bordering counties — Frederick and Loudoun in particular — spill over.
Although too much too fast can cause problems, growth can bring economic benefits. Byrd thinks Clarke County can achieve economic growth simply by promoting its rural lifestyle to attract new residents and visitors wanting to get away from hustle-and-bustle, at least for a while.
"I would like to see economic development veer off in the direction of tourism," said Byrd, 77. Attractions such as historical properties, vineyards and pick-your-own fruit and vegetable farms, she said, make Clarke "a very unique county. We need to play off that."
After 20 years as a supervisor, Byrd won't be directly involved in efforts to shape the county's future much longer. Having not sought re-election this year, her fifth term will be her last. Her tenure will end Dec. 31.
When she first was elected in 1999, Byrd made history by becoming the county's first woman supervisor. Her male colleagues welcomed her to the panel with open arms.
"Everybody was a gentleman," she said. "I was included" equally in all of the board's discussions and activities.
Yet for the first year upon becoming an elected official, "you have to learn your way," Byrd continued. Doing that, she said, involves paying attention to other officials' knowledge of issues and government policies and procedures, listening to constituents' opinions and asking lots of questions.
Today, the majority of the board of supervisors — three out of its five members — are female. Terri Catlett represents the county's Millwood District, and Mary Daniel represents the Berryville District.
Byrd is "a very talented woman" and, for that reason, was "a wonderful first woman to serve on the board," Catlett said. "She has great instincts, and she cares about Clarke County with such compassion."
She also cares greatly about the people she represents, her colleague noted.
"Barbara has been a very big constituent advocate," said Catlett. "She's listened (to their concerns and desires). Yet she's also had a feel for the bigger picture" regarding the county's needs.
Daniel couldn't be reached for comment on Friday.
The female predominance won't be around much longer, though.
Doug Lawrence will become the Russell District supervisor at the start of the new year, having won the Nov. 5 election. Byrd believes Lawrence will represent the district responsibly.
"He's not political, and he's not a person who goes out and shouts his name" for attention, she said. "He's very intelligent. He does research (on issues). He's a hard worker, and he knows this county" and how residents expect it to function.
Byrd's retirement from the supervisors likely will result in no further involvement by Clarke County's prominent Byrd family in either local, state or federal government.
Her husband, Harry Flood Byrd III, is the son of the late Harry Jr., who was a state senator from 1948 to 1965 and a United States senator from 1965 to 1983. The elder Byrd's father, Harry Sr., was Virginia’s governor from 1926 to 1930 and a U.S. senator from 1933 to 1965. The Byrd family also owned and operated The Winchester Star until last year.
Two decades in public office is enough, Barbara Byrd surmises. Now, she wants to spend time with her family and pursue hobbies that she put on the back burner, including painting and photography.
"I like to go out and take my own photographs of things," using them as inspirations for paintings, she said. A photo of a sunset she recently took from her farm just north of Berryville might be the subject of her next picture.
Byrd taught art at a school in nearby Purcellville for nine years before becoming a stay-at-home mother. She now sees former students frequently.
"Some have moved to Clarke County. It's cheaper (to live) here," she chuckled. Purcellville is in Loudoun County, a suburb of Washington, D.C.
As a supervisor, Byrd said, "I've just tried to be effective, to do what I could for people."
She considers her biggest accomplishment to be convincing the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to make improvements to county roads resulting from recommendations of people in her district.
Despite bureaucracy in state government, she has found her dealings with VDOT to be pleasant.
With needs of an entire state to handle, "unfortunately they can't get everything done when you want it done," she said. "But as long as you're reasonable," they'll tackle a local project as soon as they can.
Byrd mentioned various former supervisors with whom she enjoyed associating over the years. Among them were Phil Shenk, Pete Dunning, Mike Hobert, John Staelin and Jack Hardesty, a longtime Russell District representative and board chairman who suggested that she run to succeed him. She lost that election bid by just a few votes. Her second bid four years later was successful.
She and all of the supervisors who have been in office alongside her have cooperated "with the focus of making Clarke County the best little county in Virginia," she said. "It's easy to work with people who have the same focus and desires" for the county.
However, the going hasn't always been easy. Byrd recalled, for example, contention between the supervisors and the Clarke County School Board in the early 2000s, particularly concerning the need to build a new high school. A lot of the contention centered around different ideas as to how money should be spent.
The current Clarke County High School opened in 2012 on Mosby Boulevard along Berryville's western edge. Since its construction, new members have been elected to the school board, and relations between it and the supervisors have significantly improved, Byrd pointed out.
"I'm going to miss the camaraderie" that she and other county officials have shared throughout the years, she said.
But it's time "to go on my way ... and pay my taxes and demand services for my taxes" as a regular citizen, Byrd chuckled.
Catlett mentioned that Byrd has a tremendous sense of humor.
