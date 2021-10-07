WINCHESTER — A high-end, age-restricted residential community called The Preserve at Meadow Branch is being proposed for a 28.26-acre parcel of land adjacent to the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley (MSV) and the Emil and Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center.
Elevate Homes of Williamsport, Maryland, which specializes in building communities for active seniors, hopes to build a total of 74 single-family homes at the site, which would require extending Jefferson Street and Nester Drive and having them serve as the subdivision’s primary corridors. According to documents submitted to the Winchester Planning and Zoning Department, the developer would build the extensions and the streets would remain public.
Matthew R. Powell, vice president of land and acquisitions for Elevate, told the Winchester Planning Commission at its work session on Tuesday that eight different home designs — each including a two-car garage — would be featured in the proposed community, with the price of each house being $500,000 or more.
In addition to 74 homes, The Preserve at Meadow Branch would include numerous amenities for residents including a dog park, pavilion, community fire pit and community garden.
“Our vision includes a pedestrian friendly, walkable community that offers both passive and recreational amenities while taking advantage of the incredible existing amenities surrounding the property including the MSV trail system, galleries, formal gardens and Glen Burnie House; proximity to Old Town Winchester and its many restaurants, retail stores and attractions; and the many beautiful homes and neighborhoods encompassing the property,” Powell wrote in a letter to the city’s Planning and Zoning Department.
Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said Elevate wants to add a Planned Unit Development (PUD) overlay to the property’s current Low Density Residential (LR) zoning. The LR district already allows for up to up to 79 residential lots on the site, but the PUD would allow Elevate to cluster the homes closer together while still allowing each house to have small yards.
Youmans said the proposed subdivision would not have much impact on local traffic and, since the community would be exclusively for older residents, would add no students to the Winchester Public Schools system. Taxes from the development are projected to add approximately $425,580 to the city’s coffers each year.
“This does seem like a good use of that space,” Planning Commission Chairman Mark Loring said.
The Preserve at Meadow Branch will be the subject of a public hearing at the commission’s next business meeting on Oct. 19.
Also on Tuesday, the commission held a special meeting to issue recommendations on several items originally scheduled to be discussed at its business meeting on Sept. 21. However, no votes could be cast at that meeting due to a lack of a quorum.
During Tuesday’s special meeting, the Planning Commission:
Unanimously agreed to recommend City Council’s approval of a CUP that would allow JK Lee Services to operate an assisted-living facility with 16 apartments on the top two floors of a three-story structure at 2270 Valor Drive. The building currently accommodates commercial businesses on the ground floor and age-restricted apartments on the second and third floors.
Unanimously agreed to recommend council’s approval of a rezoning that would add a PUD to 15.3 acres of vacant land zoned Highway Commercial (B-2) at 2210 Legge Blvd. The rezoning would make it possible for Castle Development Group Holdings LLC to build 246 market-rate apartments and 18,000 square feet of commercial space on property located between the Lowe’s home-improvement store at 2200 S. Pleasant Valley Road and the southbound lanes of Interstate 81.
Unanimously agreed to initiate the drafting of an amendment that would establish regulations governing the placement and operation of homeless shelters in Winchester.
Unanimously agreed to a site plan waiver for a new garage bay proposed for construction at Malloy Toyota, 400 Weems Lane in Winchester.
Unanimously agreed to recommend council’s approval of proposed changes to off-street parking area buffers in Winchester’s Central Business (B-1) and Residential Business (RB-1) zoning districts.
Continued discussions regarding proposed updates to Winchester’s Comprehensive Plan for future growth and development. The commission is expected to issue a formal recommendation on the updates at its next business meeting, then forward the matter to council for a public hearing and final vote.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission work session and special meeting were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett and members John Tagnesi, Brandon Pifer, Paul Richardson and Leesa Mayfield. Commissioner David Ray was absent.
