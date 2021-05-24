BERRYVILLE — People Inc. of Virginia wants to acquire property in Clarke County where it can develop affordable housing.
Affordable housing, as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), is housing for which occupants pay no more than 30% of their gross incomes to live in. That includes utilities.
Among its work, the organization administers Head Start services for Clarke County children.
Speaking to the Clarke County Board of Supervisors earlier this week, People Inc. President and CEO Robert Goldsmith voiced the organization’s desire to develop affordable housing in the county.
Housing costs have “really gotten out of hand” in recent years, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic started, Goldsmith told The Winchester Star in a later interview.
“We have a lot of experience in developing and managing affordable housing” — mostly apartments — elsewhere, he said.
Financing resources available to nonprofits enable People Inc. to develop apartment complexes at less cost than private developers can, Goldsmith said. Therefore, the organization can afford to charge tenants lower rents, he said.
The organization is interested in acquiring unused or underused buildings it can redevelop for housing. It also is interested in vacant land, with connections to public water/sewer systems, where it can develop apartments from the ground up, Goldsmith mentioned.
Apartment complexes developed by People Inc. average having about 40 units, he said. Some are a little larger or smaller, he added.
About 300 housing units have been developed by the organization in the past year in various places, he told the supervisors.
Goldsmith emphasized that wherever it develops apartments, it wants to have a good relationship with the surrounding neighborhood.
“Sometimes people are not thrilled about having an apartment complex next door,” he admitted. They’re afraid, for instance, it will hurt their property values.
People Inc. develops properties so “they fit into the community” in terms of appearances, he said.
“Affordable housing is an issue in the entire region,” said County Administrator Chris Boies, “and People Inc. has a strong record of leveraging various funding sources to achieve affordable housing projects that are in compliance” with community desires for such projects.
No properties in Clarke County currently are being considered by People Inc. However, anyone interested in conveying a property to the organization can contact Goldsmith by phone at 276-623-9000 or email at rgoldsmith@peopleinc.net.
Goldsmith told the supervisors that People Inc. aided 39 Clarke residents last year. Most of it was financial assistance toward rent, mortgages and Internet access. Some involved loans for personal finance or small businesses, he said.
