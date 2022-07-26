HARRISONBURG — As Alyssia Black of Sharpsburg, Md., guides her 10-year-old smooth fox terrier Asti through the agility course at Horizons Edge Sports Campus on Saturday, she’s reminded of what got her into participating in the events.
“Seeing my dogs have fun,” said Black, who also has an 18-month-old golden retriever named Pancetta and a 5-year-old cocker spaniel named Dot D. “It’s a rewarding experience for them.”
Over the weekend, the Shenandoah Valley Kennel Club hosted a three-day dog agility trial at the complex in Rockingham County, where dogs and their owners came from across the state and beyond to compete in the sport.
“If you’re into animals and the human animal element, it’s a pretty cool sport,” said Marcie Smith, president of the Shenandoah Valley Kennel Club.
Dog agility is a sport where a person directs their dog through a pre-set obstacle course within a certain time limit, Smith said. Typically, courses have about 15 obstacles, which can include tunnels, weave poles, tire jumps, seesaws and pause tables, where the dog must stop for a set amount of time before proceeding.
Smith said people cannot touch their dog while they run the course, but rather, the dog needs to pick up on cues, body movements and sounds to navigate the course.
Dogs that fail to clear an obstacle are disqualified, Smith said. A judge monitors the run, and dogs race against the clock. Through a formula, judges set a certain amount of time, and points are acquired based on how fast the dog can successfully maneuver the course.
“For every second under the limit, you get points,” Smith said.
All breeds can participate in agility — from the smallest to the largest of dogs, Smith said. While every dog is different, it takes about 15 months to train and prepare a dog for the agility trial, she said.
Smith said the Shenandoah Valley Kennel Club hosts many agility trials throughout the year, as well as other events. In May, the club sponsored a “dock diving” competition, where dogs run the length of a dock and leap as far as possible out into the water, competing for height or distance.
The club also held a “Fast CAT” — which stands for fast coursing ability test — in April, where dogs run as fast as they can in a timed, 100-yard dash straight course.
Confirmation dog shows, similar to what’s seen on TV with the Westminster Dog Show, are held annually by the club. These shows evaluate purebred dogs’ appearance, Smith said.
“It’s all a positive thing for dogs,” she said.
Jennifer Light, of Leesburg, participated in the weekend’s events with her 5-year-old beagle, Meg. Light said she’s been doing agility trials for about 14 years with her older dog, Lilo.
Light said it’s been satisfying to see friends her and her dog have made from going to competitions, as well as the one on one bonding she’s able to do when her and her dog compete in the trials or travel to competitions.
“It’s just fun and something to do,” she said. “And you can see lots of new puppies.”
For more information, visit www.shenandoahvalleykc.org.
