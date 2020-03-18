WINCHESTER — John Christopher Wiley sat on his couch during his plea bargain in Frederick County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
The first-ever plea bargain in county court via Skype wasn’t due to the coronavirus pandemic limiting court appearances. It was because Wiley, who was accused of accidentally shooting into his neighbor’s home, is agoraphobic. Agoraphobia is an irrational fear of leaving home or entering public spaces. Wiley was allowed to stay home to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, a 1990 law that accommodates people with mental or physical impairments.
In a deferred disposition, Wiley pleaded not guilty to discharging a firearm in an occupied building and reckless handling of a firearm, but Judge Alexander R. Iden found there was enough evidence to convict him. Under the disposition, the charges will be dropped on April 7, 2022, if the 28-year-old Wiley maintains good behavior.
Wiley told deputies he was conducting “ballistics tests” by firing a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol into a tree stump in his garage on Dec. 11, 2017. A bullet ricocheted off the stump and went through a wall of the of home, striking the ceiling and landing in an upstairs bedroom of the next door neighbor’s home in the 100 block of Artillery Road, according to police.
Andrew M. Robbins, county deputy commonwealth’s attorney, told Iden that he wanted to put Wiley on trial. But the case had dragged on because Deputy Mark DeHaven, who helped investigate the case, is a U.S. Air Force reservist who was stationed overseas when the trial was first scheduled for September. DeHaven was scheduled to fly in from Lackland Air Base in San Antonio this week for the trial, but Robbins said all military flights in the U.S. have been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Robbins noted that under the agreement, Wiley doesn’t lose his gun rights, but he cannot possess guns in his home or in the neighborhood until the case is adjudicated. The agreement also has a protective order preventing Wiley from having contact with Barry Clinton Swears, the neighbor whose home was fired into, and Swears’ family. However, Swears testified that he opposes the agreement because he doesn’t trust Wiley.
“It doesn’t prevent him from eventually having firearms,” Swears said. “I don’t think he’s responsible enough to have firearms.”
Iden said he was sympathetic to Swears, but he didn’t want the case to drag on. “The court believes under the circumstances that it is a good deal for the safety of the public,” he said.
He's agoraphobic, yet he's able to go outside to shoot his guns? Does not compute...
This man should never be able to own firearms after this plea deal. He used to operate an ongoing 'yard sale' on Greenwood Road where he dealt with the public every weekend and on some weekdays pedaling his wares. He also conducted 'ballistic' testing with high powered firearms on property on Greenwood Road. He had a bad temper in dealing with the public.
