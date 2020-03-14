WINCHESTER — With low commodity prices taking a chunk out of family farming profits, many local growers are turning to agritourism to remain viable.
Kitty Hockman-Nicholas was among the first farmers in the Northern Shenandoah Valley to add tourist attractions to her family-owned operation. Since 2000, the 65-acre Hedgebrook Farm at 688 Shady Elm Road in Frederick County has invited guests to mingle with its cows, chickens, geese, turkeys, pigs, peacocks, llamas and more. There’s even a small, rustic house, The Herds Inn, where guests can stay overnight to fully immerse themselves into the agricultural experience.
“We’re a five-star Superhost,” Hockman-Nicholas said this week about the inn’s rating from the Airbnb travel service. “We’re always there for our guests, no matter what.”
Since the prices paid to farmers for meat, produce and other agricultural products have remained stagnant for years, Hockman-Nicholas said it would be difficult, if not impossible, to earn a living solely from traditional agricultural operations on a small farm like hers.
Diversifying into agritourism allowed Hedgebrook Farm to generate more revenue while educating visitors about how their food is produced. The business model has worked so well that Hedgebrook and Hockman-Nicholas were profiled last year in an issue of Country Woman, a nationally distributed magazine.
One of the newest agritourism operations in the Winchester area is West Oaks Farm Market, which combines a retail business, restaurant, event center, pick-your-own crops and more on a 200-acre property at 4305 Middle Road in Frederick County.
Operated by the Snapp family, which has been farming locally for 250 years, the market operates year-round and attracts guests who sometimes drive hours for the experience of harvesting their own apples and strawberries.
“As agritourism was coming up in the Valley, we saw the opportunity to grow,” West End Farm Market Manager Levi Snapp said this week. “We sought out this location, and all the ideas just started flowing together.”
The family’s goal, Snapp said, was to diversify their farming operation as much as possible so they could continue earning an income doing what they love.
“In today’s world, there are so many opportunities, it’s to your benefit to take advantage of them,” he said.
Since first opening in May 2018, West Oaks Farm Market has become an increasingly popular tourist destination. It hosts weddings and corporate events, sells its own meat and produce, and has a large playground that keeps children entertained while their parents browse the market or sip an adult beverage.
One of the most popular attractions at West Oaks, Snapp said, is the pick-your-own fields for guests, many of whom have never been on a farm. As winter nears its end, workers are currently refreshing the farm’s strawberry plants, and a 14-acre grove of new apple trees should be ready for its first harvest later this year.
“There are so many people in the world who have no idea what that’s like,” Snapp said about West Oaks guests who are eager to buy their food straight from the source.
While it’s still too cold for pick-your-own crops, Snapp said, “The restaurant and event venue keep us going this time of the year.”
Justin Kerns, executive director of the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said his office is working to draw more visitors to the agritourism destinations in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
“We feel like we could be doing more to tie it together and integrate it into our marketing,” Kerns said. “We also want to act as a catalyst to encourage new [agritourism] products and ideas ... to do as much as we can to say, ‘Here are some cool things you can do, and here are some resources.’”
He added that it’s to the region’s benefit to preserve as much farmland as possible in order to maintain the rural character of Winchester and Frederick County. Without agritourism, struggling family farmers will eventually be economically pressured to sell their acreage for new housing and commercial developments.
“Once farmland is gone, it’s gone,” Kerns said.
On Feb. 28, the Convention and Visitors Bureau held its first public information session for people interested in agritourism.
“We had more than 40 people show up to it, and we’re excited to continue working with everyone in the future,” Kerns said.
While agritourism has thrown a vital lifeline to local farmers, Hockman-Nicholas said she and other hosts can’t rest on their laurels.
“We continue to add attractions,” she said. “I always have to be doing something, and doing something different.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.