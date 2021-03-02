WINCHESTER — AIDS Response Effort (ARE) has launched a major expansion of its free testing services for sexually transmitted infections (STIs).
Previously, the Winchester-based nonprofit group provided free testing for HIV and Hepatitis C. Last month, it expanded the service to include Hepatitis B, syphilis, chlamydia and gonorrhoea.
A person does not need to have symptoms to receive a free test.
“We are just really excited about having these services readily available because it’s difficult to find routine testing without presenting symptoms,” said HIV testing specialist Matthew Buracker.
ARE Education and Outreach Coordinator Laura Arellano said funding from the Virginia Department of Health for testing kits and staff training made the expansion possible.
“We will be able to pretty much test anyone regardless of whether you have symptoms or not,” Arellano said. “[Testing] is completely free. It really doesn’t matter where you live. It doesn’t have to be the [Lord Fairfax Health District] or anything like that. It’s open to anyone.”
While ARE can provide rapid testing for HIV and Hepatitis C, the new STI tests require lab work — meaning results will usually not be available for two to three days. The new tests also must be conducted in-person (ARE has take-home HIV tests for those who prefer not to have an in-person appointment).
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ARE requires people interested in receiving an STI test to schedule an appointment so that there is enough time to sanitize in between appointments. ARE has locations at 124 W. Piccadilly St. and 3034 Valley Avenue, suite 100, in Winchester.
ARE Executive Director Katie Vance said ARE is doing what it can to ensure that people are tested in a safe environment.
“We are constantly cleaning, we have masks and gloves available, we take temperatures at the door and we reschedule if we need to,” Vance said. “We still offer the option to send people the take home HIV test so they can at least have that. We also have face shields for people unable to wear masks. We put really good policies in place to make sure folks are safe and so people are feeling safe coming into this space to get tested.”
Appointments can be scheduled by calling Arellano at 571-445-0369 or 540-536-5333 or the main ARE office on Piccadilly Street at 540-536-5291. ARE also may be contacted on its social media pages (Facebook and Instagram). For more information on ARE, visit aidsresponseeffort.org.
