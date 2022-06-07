WINCHESTER — AIDS Response Effort (ARE) on Monday celebrated the grand opening of a new office in Winchester.
The location is at 1104 Amherst St., suite 200, not far from Winchester Medical Center.
More than 30 people attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony. An open house followed.
The Winchester-based nonprofit provides free testing for HIV and other sexually transmitted infections (STI). It also offers a wide variety of medical care and support services, a comprehensive housing program, and education and prevention services.
During Monday’s event, ARE Executive Director Katie Vance said ARE’s staff is “excited” about the new location, which gives the organization more testing spaces.
The new location was acquired through grants, sponsorships and donations. Local community partners also helped ARE overcome financial challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have been so fortunate, thanks to our partners and our community, to be able to expand our testing services and our case management services,” Vance said.
ARE’s other office at 124 W. Piccadilly St. will remain open. A location at 3034 Valley Ave. closed in April.
“It wasn’t in a very good spot,” Vance said of the Valley Avenue site. “And we needed a bigger space. We needed a space that allowed for us to have exam rooms so that we could do testing privately.”
The Amherst Street location is roughly double the size of the Valley Avenue site, with two testing rooms and private restrooms. It also is easier to access and has a nearby public bus stop.
“At Valley Avenue, we just had testing staff,” Vance said. “Here, we have testing staff, case managers and housing staff. So it’s kind of a one-stop place for whatever folks need, which is pretty cool.”
ARE board member Matthew Martz said the expansion is the first step in Vance’s overall strategic plan to bolster ARE’s status and build partnerships with other community organizations.
Chris McFarlane, president of the ARE board of directors, said the new location’s larger size will allow ARE to add services based on future community needs.
ARE currently has 16 employees and provides more than 500 free tests each year for STI, HIV and hepatitis C. The organization also serves more than 100 local individuals with HIV and provides housing for about 100 local individuals annually.
Top of Virginia Regional Chamber CEO Cynthia Schneider gave ARE a plaque to thank the nonprofit organization for its service and to commemorate its growth. Winchester Mayor David Smith also congratulated ARE on its expansion.
“I know that you guys have been cramped on Piccadilly Street for such a long time,” Smith said. “But this expansion just shows all the good work that you’re doing in the community.”
ARE’s new location is dedicated to Cheryl Hockman, a former staff member and longtime volunteer. Hockman devoted her life to caring for individuals living with HIV.
For more information on ARE, visit aidsresponseeffort.org.
