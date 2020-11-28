WINCHESTER — The local AIDS Response Effort (ARE) will hold a virtual ceremony at noon Tuesday to commemorate World AIDS Day, an annual event that raises awareness about AIDS and remembers those who have died from the disease.
The ceremony will be livestreamed on ARE’s Facebook page.
World AIDS Day brings people together in the fight against HIV (human immunodeficiency virus), which attacks the body’s immune system. Without treatment, the virus can become AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome).
The theme for this year’s event is resilience. ARE staff have collected stories from people living with HIV and what resilience means to them. Their stories will be shared during the ceremony.
“We are really talking about what [having HIV] used to look like,” said ARE Executive Director Katie Vance. “There will be a timeline of the movement. How resilient it has been, how resilient the clients are in terms of what they have to face.”
ARE also will assemble a canvas quilt that remembers those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses and honors those living with HIV/AIDS.
Community members are invited to participate in the creation of the quilt by picking up a canvas on which they can draw or paint at the ARE office, 124 W. Piccadilly St. Call 540-536-5380 or email Vance at kvance3@valleyhealthlink.com to make arrangements to pick up a canvas.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 1.2 million people in the United States had HIV at the end of 2018, the most recent year that information is available. Of those, about 14%, or 1 in 7, did not know they were HIV positive. According to hiv.gov, HIV is spread through bodily fluids and can be transmitted by sharing needles or syringes with an infected person, having unprotected sex with an HIV-positive person, or receiving a blood transfusion from an infected person, which has become much less common in recent years due to safety protocols.
AIDS Response Effort provides free HIV testing by appointment at the ARE office. Home testing is available for pick up or mailing.
ARE Education and Outreach Coordinator Laura Arellano said there has been an increase in people requesting home HIV-testing kits since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information, contact 540-536-5291 or visit aidsresponseeffort.org.
