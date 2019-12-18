BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Public Schools will use most of its carryover funds for fiscal 2020 to install a new chiller for D.G. Cooley Elementary's air-conditioning system.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to let the schools spend $480,884 that went unused in the previous budget year that ended June 30.
Sometimes projects do not get finished in one year and must be continued in the following year, resulting in money having to be carried over, board Chairman David Weiss explained.
Formal bids for replacing the chiller are to be obtained. However, officials anticipate the cost will be about $360,000, a document in the supervisors' agenda packet shows. That amount comprises roughly 75 percent of the carryover funds.
During a public hearing, county resident Robina Rich Bouffault — the lone speaker — questioned why the chiller needs to be replaced after only about five years in operation.
County schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop did not respond to an emailed request from The Star for comment on matters concerning the chiller.
Information on websites of companies selling air-conditioning systems shows that chillers can last as little as eight years to as many as 20 or more. The document in the supervisors' packet shows that Cooley's chiller has been operating only at 60 percent capacity in recent months.
Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor, said he believes the chiller is reaching the end of its useful life and should be replaced.
"We've gotten all out of it that we could," he said. And, "we keep our buildings in (good) shape."
Plans are to have the chiller replaced by April.
Also among the carryover funds:
• $50,000 will be spent on replacing worn-out furniture in school buildings, particularly libraries.
• $25,000 will be spent on replacing a passenger van.
• $20,000 will be spent on repairing or replacing security cameras and electronic door hardware, as well as buying emergency supplies for classrooms.
• $15,000 will go toward replacing a playground at Boyce Elementary. The school's parent-teacher organization plans to raise another $40,000 toward the project, the document shows.
• $10,884 will be spent on reconditioning athletic equipment for students' safety.
Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett made the motion to approve the carryover funds.
In another matter, the supervisors approved revisions to the county's code that make penalties for certain violations fall into line with what the state allows.
Code Subsection 106-5 declares that anyone standing or walking on a highway cannot be carrying a loaded rifle or shotgun if they are not authorized to hunt on property on either side of the road. Under the revisions, Subsection 106-6 will read that the penalty will be a fine of no more than $100.
Subsection 120-8 was amended to read that for noise ordinance violations, a fine of up to $250 will be charged for a person’s first offense. A maximum fine of $500 will be charged for each subsequent offense.
The code had allowed fines of up to $2,500, 12 months of incarceration or both to be imposed on violators of either section. A judge recently realized that the penalties were more than the state allows, and Commonwealth's Attorney Anne Williams notified the supervisors.
Nobody spoke during a public hearing on the issue.
