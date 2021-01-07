STEPHENS CITY — A retired Air Force lieutenant colonel was appointed to Town Council on Tuesday night to fill the seat recently vacated by Jason Nauman, who stepped down to become a town police officer.
Linden "Pete" Fravel III is a Stephens City native and son of Town Council member Linden "Butch" Fravel Jr.. The elder Fravel abstained from the vote.
Nauman resigned from council on Dec. 2 to accept a job with the Stephens City Police Department. He is currently undergoing training, Police Chief Bill Copp said. A second officer, Chris James of Edinburg, was hired Monday. Until recently, Copp and an administrative assistant were the police department's only employees. A former officer resigned last summer and another officer resigned in September 2019 after being accused of wrongfully using a Taser on an inmate.
Nauman previously served as a reserve officer in Augusta County, and he has 20 years of fire and EMS experience. His starting salary is $43,500. James has eight years of law enforcement experience in Virginia. His starting salary is $45,000.
Fravel returned to Stephens City after serving in the Air Force from 1995 to 2015. He currently works as an emergency management specialist with FEMA and served on the town Planning Commission for nearly two years. He previously was operations manager for Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity's Restore.
He will hold the council seat until a special election is held in November. Whoever wins will fill the remainder of Nauman’s term, which expires Dec. 31, 2022.
“My alma mater, Virginia Military Institute, instilled in all of its graduates a citizen-soldier ethos; the responsibility to serve one’s country militarily and civically,” Pete Fravel said in his application to be considered for the seat. “Having served our country honorably for 20 years, I have carried this ethos forward in my life, serving as a board member for the Stephens Landing community, directing operations for a local non-profit organization, serving on our town’s planning committee, and most recently, accepting a government service position with FEMA, where I can continue to serve our country and community.”
Council solicited interest for the temporary seat from town committee members. Fravel was the only applicant.
Also at the meeting, council accepted 5.3 acres gifted to the town by Stickley Farm L.C., a limited liability company. The land lies adjacent to the old schoolhouse property on Main Street and is currently used as cow pasture. Town Manager Mike Majher said the land could possibly be a small park.
“Certainly a valuable asset to the town, given its location, and a very generous gift from Stickley Farm L.C.,” Majher said
At the end of the meeting, Mayor Mike Diaz said council should be proud of the progress Stephens City has made in the past two years. Some achievements include exiting litigation with Frederick Water, eliminating personal property taxes and restructuring taxes, making sidewalk improvements at Newtown Commons and passing a resolution proclaiming that discrimination based on race, creed, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation or age has no place in the town.
Diaz said the town has also started engineering studies and planning to convert the old schoolhouse on Main Street to a COVID-19 testing and health center as well as a community center and municipal office. The town is currently trying to secure funds to help make the improvements.
Attending the meeting at the Town Office at 1033 Locust St. were Mayor Mike Diaz and town council members Linden Fravel and Ron Bowers. Tina Stevens, Julia Young and Regina Swygert-Smith participated remotely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.