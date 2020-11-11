WINCHESTER — It's Veterans Day, America's annual celebration of the men and women who served in the military to protect our nation.
Claudia Bell of Winchester is among those who answered her country's call of duty. In her case, though, it didn't happen until she was 36.
"My dad was a Navy man," Bell said. "We were taught to be very respectful of the elderly, to be respectful of others. We were told, 'You're just as good as anybody else, but you're no better than anybody else.'"
Bell was a fan of her dad's military-style regiments, routines and beliefs, but he didn't want his daughter following in his footsteps so she set aside her dreams of joining the military and instead studied to become a registered nurse.
Bell was happy in her nursing career, but by the time she was in her 30s, she felt a void in her life because she had never enlisted. When she turned 36, she decided it was time to pursue her passion and join the United States Air Force.
"The cutoff age [for enlistment] was 37," she said. "They were in need of nurses, so I went in as an officer."
The Pittsburgh native "got to go all over the world" with the Air Force. One of those stops was a war zone in the Middle East, where she helped soldiers who had been wounded in combat.
"When she was deployed during the Desert Shield/Desert Storm period, she was taking care of both American wounded and EPOWs — enemy prisoners of war," said Eric C. Anderson, executive director of the Greater Shenandoah Valley chapter of the American Red Cross. "She would go to one tent to take care of our folks, then go across to the other tent to tend to captured solders."
That experience planted a seed that eventually led Bell to the American Red Cross offices at 561 Fortress Drive near Winchester.
"Neutrality, impartiality — those are our values," said Leslie Caliva, community volunteer leader with the Greater Shenandoah Valley chapter.
After retiring from the Air Force in 2013 with the rank of lieutenant colonel, Bell went to the local Red Cross to see if the nonprofit needed any help. That's where volunteer Disaster Specialist Kathy Trenum told her that nurses were invaluable to the agency.
Bell, who had also been working as a nursing instructor with Shenandoah University and Lord Fairfax Community College, was given a paid position with the local Red Cross. When that job was eliminated a short time later, she decided to stick around as an unpaid volunteer.
"Kathy said, 'Just because you're not a paid employee doesn't mean you have to leave the Red Cross,'" Bell said. "The rest is history."
Bell was quick to offer her nursing and nurturing skills at any disaster site where the Red Cross needed her help. Earlier this year, for example, the Greater Shenandoah Valley chapter sent her to Oregon to assist wildfire victims, then to Louisiana to aid hurricane survivors.
When she's not in the field, Bell helps with the training of Red Cross volunteers at the Fortress Drive facility and assists with the nonprofit's ongoing mission to provide services to veterans and active-duty military personnel and their families.
Bell helps in other ways as well. She volunteers as a faith community nurse through Winchester Medical Center, a task that allows her to help churches and their congregations worship safely during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She also serves on the board of her church, St. Leo Catholic Church, near Inwood, West Virginia, and is junior vice commander of both Post 2123 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) in Winchester and the VFW's District 7.
"Everything I do now is volunteer work," she said. "Keeps me young."
Bell makes time for family, too. Her seven grandchildren live in California, so she video chats with them frequently and mails lots of goodies and gifts. She takes particular delight in showing a video of her young grandson receiving a Halloween package with a dollar hidden inside. When he sees the cash, the boy yells, "I'm rich!" over and over again before he and his sisters blow kisses to grandma.
Bell, a youthful 67, said she has given thought to slowing down and moving out west with her husband, Cleatus Bell, to be closer to their children and grandchildren, but the lifelong nurse said she can't leave Winchester as long as there are people in need.
"There's something in me that keeps me going and I'm not finished yet," she said. "I just keep wanting to pay it forward, pay it forward, pay it forward."
