Air quality in and around Winchester continued to be "unhealthy" Thursday due to smoke from Canadian wildfires, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
At 1 p.m today, the Winchester area had an air quality index (AQI) that showed conditions were "unhealthy" or code red. The AQI description for code red reads: "Some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects."
The AQI, which is the EPA's index for measuring and reporting air quality, was 180 in Winchester at that time — above the 151 threshold for code red.
Residents can check the air quality in their area at: https://www.airnow.gov/?city=Winchester&state=VA&country=USA
"Due to Canadian wildfires, smoke is prevalent in the Mid-Atlantic region, including the Winchester area. Depending on your location, Air Quality will vary, with much of the area either Code Orange or Code Red through the day today. The effects of air pollution on people can be minimized by avoiding strenuous outdoor activity or exercising indoors. Go indoors if you have symptoms," the City of Winchester posted to Facebook.
