Air quality in and around Winchester reached unhealthy levels Wednesday as smoke from Canadian wildfires drifted south, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
At noon today, the Winchester area had an air quality index (AQI) that showed conditions were "unhealthy" or code red. The AQI description for code red reads: "Some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects."
The AQI, which is the EPA's index for measuring and reporting air quality, was 153 in Winchester at that time — above the 151 threshold for code red.
Residents can check the air quality in their area at: https://www.airnow.gov/?city=Winchester&state=VA&country=USA
Somehow this is Trump's fault
