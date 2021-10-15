WINCHESTER — Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10, toured Winchester Regional Airport on Wednesday to learn more about the airport's operations and needs.
The visit included a tour of the terminal building at 491 Airport Road and a drive in a golf cart around several airport hangars. Along the way, Airport Director Nicholas Sabo explained the need for various airport projects. The most significant project is relocating the existing 9,245-square-foot terminal, built in 1989, with a new one roughly 100 feet south of the current location. The airport is seeking Wexton's assistance in finding federal funding solutions.
"I think that they have a very good strategic plan," Wexton said. "They're building the airport for the future and future business and individual travel. But you know, they're going to need more funding in order to make it a reality. And I intend to work with my federal friends to see what we can do to find some federal funding for them — either through the infrastructure plan or through other Department of Transportation grants."
Airport officials have often described the airport as an economic development tool used by many businesses in the region for corporate.
Sabo said the tour with Wexton "couldn't have been better."
"The congresswoman was engaged, and she seemed eager to learn about the opportunities before us and seemed just as enthusiastic as we are," Sabo said.
The relocation of the terminal is needed because the airport needs to move its taxiway, which is north of the terminal, to meet revised Federal Aviation Administration standards that require 400 feet between the taxiway and the terminal so that large aircraft don't hit each other. The taxiway connects the runway to the apron, hangars and other facilities, providing a path for aircraft.
Last year, Wexton helped the airport secure a $180,000 grant from the FAA Airport Improvement Program. The airport used the grant money to acquire a parcel of land on the airport's property boundary to help facilitate the taxiway's relocation.
Sabo said the hope is to have the taxiway completely relocated within six years. The process will involve multiple projects and phases.
The Frederick County Capital Improvements Plan says the new terminal building will cost an estimated $6.39 million. However, Sabo said the cost estimate could change once the design work is completed.
Engineering company AECOM is currently designing the new terminal, and Sabo said the company should have designs completed later this year.
Sabo said airport staff would like to see the new terminal building open by mid- to late 2024. Still, he acknowledged that any advancement of the relocation is contingent upon securing state or federal funding.
Next year, the airport plans to apply for a grant from the Virginia Department of Aviation. If that grant is successful, Sabo said the airport will be in a position to issue a notice to proceed with construction in October of 2022. Construction would last anywhere from 12-18 months. Sabo also is exploring options for federal funding.
"We are pursuing all options related to funding available to us that includes fundraising, that includes grants or other cash contributions, debt," Sabo said. "So we're looking at all those, and we think it's going to be a hybrid solution on how we're able to ultimately fund this building. And that's why right now, we're really trying to help educate and justify the projects to our local officials and organizations and community members."
For information about the airport, visit www.flyokv.com.
