U.S. Sens. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) on Tuesday announced $4.8 million in federal funds for the Winchester Regional Airport for the reconstruction of its runway apron, according to a press release.
The grant was awarded by the Federal Aviation Administration’s 2023 Airport Improvement Program, which funds projects such as runways, taxiways, airport signage, airport lighting and airport markings, the release states.
“Our regional airports are critical for economic development in our communities,” the senators said in the release. “We’re glad this federal funding will help improve safety and reliability by upgrading infrastructure at airports across the Commonwealth.”
Kaine toured Winchester Regional Airport in June, where construction is underway on a new $10.2 million, 16,300-square-foot terminal.
Located at 491 Airport Road in Frederick County, Winchester Regional Airport is a general aviation airport.
Kaine and Nicholas Sabo, the airport's executive director, previously spoke about how an attractive regional airport can entice new businesses to locate in a community.
"These funds are well-timed to coincide with our terminal project and ensure critical aviation infrastructure is ready to handle future demand for decades to come," Sabo wrote in an email to The Star. "This also demonstrates how our airport generates significant economic activity from the investment of our federal partners. We sincerely appreciate their continued support."
A groundbreaking ceremony for the new terminal was held in March. It will replace the existing 9,245-square-foot terminal, built in 1989. Funding for the project is coming from state and federal grants as well as loans the Winchester Regional Airport Authority takes on.
Tuesday's press release announced a total of $17.2 million in federal funds for infrastructure improvements at airports across Virginia.
Online information shows an apron is the area of an airport where aircraft are parked, unloaded or loaded, refueled, boarded or maintained.
