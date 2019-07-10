WINCHESTER — Winchester Regional Airport is slated to receive $420,000 in federal funding for improvements to its taxiway at 491 Airport Road, according to a Tuesday news release from U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.
The money is part of $1,060,000 the U.S. Department of Transportation is investing to support improvement projects at airports in Newport News, Norfolk, Winchester and Orange County, the release states. It was awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Improvement Program, which supports infrastructure improvement projects at airports across the nation, including the construction and rehabilitation of runways, taxiways and aprons.
“We’re happy to announce this federal funding for much-needed airport improvement projects,” the Virginia senators, both Democrats, said in the release. “These grants will fund projects to upgrade our airports and make it safer to travel in and out of the Commonwealth.”
A 2% local match will need to be provided by the airport to receive the grant, according to Nicholas Sabo, executive director of Winchester Regional Airport.
Some of the money will be used to put a protective pavement sealcoat on the airport’s taxiway, which connects the runway to the apron, hangars and other facilities. The remainder will be used for design work on the first phase of the taxiway’s relocation. The airport plans to relocate its taxiway 100 feet south to meet revised FAA standards that require 400 feet of space between the taxiway and the airport so that large aircraft don’t hit each other.
“We appreciate the FAA’s investment in our community and acknowledgement of the crucial role the Winchester Regional Airport plays in the commonwealth’s aviation system,” Sabo told The Star. “This grant will fund important design and rehabilitation projects that help us plan for the future and enhance the airport’s operational capability. We are excited to work with our partners at the state and local level to finalize the application process and get to work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.