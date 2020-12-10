BERRYVILLE — Planning for construction projects, the Winchester Regional Airport Authority is seeking a larger allocation from Clarke County for the next fiscal year.
Airport Executive Director Nick Sabo discussed with the Clarke County Board of Supervisors’ Finance Committee on Monday plans to relocate the taxiway and construct a new terminal building. He didn’t go into a lot a details, however, saying that some of the plans still are being developed.
The authority is requesting from the county $10,000 for fiscal 2022, which will start next July. Each year since fiscal 2019, the county has provided the authority $2,500, the current year’s adopted budget resolution shows.
No promises were made to Sabo. Supervisors Chairman David Weiss said the county’s contributions to outside organizations usually are made on a per-capita basis — a certain amount of money for each resident.
It will be up to the entire board, not just the Finance Committee, to decide how much the airport receives.
Winchester Regional, on Airport Road in Frederick County about three miles southeast of the city, serves those localities as well as Clarke, Warren and Shenandoah counties.
Last summer, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced a $180,000 grant to help the airport relocate its taxiway 100 feet south. The relocation is necessary to comply with revised Federal Aviation Administration standards requiring 400 feet of space between the taxiway and the airport.
A taxiway is a path enabling a plane to get to the runway from the terminal, hangars or other locations at an airport.
Construction on the new taxiway is expected to start between 2022 and 2023.
Built in the late 1980s, the current terminal no longer meets standards for airports. Leslie Melanson, Clarke’s representative on the authority, said the terminal was designed to last about 20 years. Sabo said the Virginia Department of Aviation now expects terminals to meet airports’ needs for 40 years.
“It’s probably in need of significant investment to bring it up to current codes,” Sabo said of the current building.
The new terminal will be built about 200 feet south of the current one, which is to be razed, he said.
Initial estimates have placed the new terminal’s construction cost at about $6.1 million. Sabo has told The Star the authority will apply for a grant to begin site work.
Although the airport is not in Clarke, Sabo said the county sees an “intrinsic community benefit” from it. For instance, he said, corporate executives often fly into and out of the airport when visiting manufacturing plants and chain stores in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.