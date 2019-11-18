WINCHESTER — Winchester Regional Airport plans to implement new hours starting Jan. 1.
Hours will be reduced from 24 hours a day to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The change is being made because the 24-hour operation sometimes stretches personnel thin, which can cause staff to delay airport maintenance tasks, Executive Director Nicholas Sabo previously said.
Of the 22 regional airports in Virginia, Winchester’s is the only one providing 24-hour service.
Sabo told the airport authority board on Thursday evening that the airport’s state and federal partners have been notified of the planned change. An on-call procedure will be implemented to accommodate flights that occur outside of the new hours of operation.
Winchester Regional Airport is a general aviation airport.
Also at the meeting, Sabo said the airport has received a request to lease the entire hangar facility at 509 Airport Road, which was purchased by the airport earlier this year. It has approximately 27,000 square feet of hangar space and more than 4,000 square feet of attached offices. The hangar is capable of storing the largest aircraft that use the airport’s 5,500-foot-runway.
Sabo declined to reveal the potential tenant to The Winchester Star, but he did say there was a lot of interest in the site from numerous parties.
Airport Operations Supervisor Dave Foley said at the meeting that airport officials plan to talk with the county to find out if it can subdivide the office and hangar space at 509 Airport Road into three separate addresses.
