WINCHESTER — Al Orndorff keeps an old kerosene lantern in his office in the Frederick County Public Schools' administration building.
It's the same lantern the 66-year-old carried when he was a boy to make his way to his family's barn before daylight to milk cows and feed the hogs, a routine that began when he was 5 years old.
The lantern was so big for the young Orndorff that he had to hold up his arm as he carried it so it wouldn't drag on the ground.
“We couldn’t afford a flashlight,” he said. “I keep that lantern to remember where I came from.”
Orndorff, who has been the school division's assistant superintendent for administration since 2004, is retiring July 1 after a 42-year career with Frederick County Public Schools.
He recently reflected on his career as well as being a product of the school division, having graduated from James Wood High School in 1973.
Prior to becoming assistant superintendent for administration, Orndorff held a variety of jobs that included vocational teacher and supervisor, assistant principal, adult education/adult literacy supervisor at the Dowell J. Center and Frederick County School Board clerk.
In 1960, when Orndorff was a first-grader at Middletown Elementary School, he said he didn't have any Black classmates because the school division was still segregated, even though the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision, Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, ruled in 1954 that U.S. state laws establishing racial segregation in public schools are unconstitutional.
Desegregation of public schools in Virginia began on Feb. 2, 1959, but it was delayed by U.S. Sen. Harry F. Byrd Sr.'s call for "massive resistance" to the decision along with state laws passed to prevent desegregation.
Even today, Orndorff said the country is still answering questions about the meaning of "We the People" in the U.S. Constitution.
“I’m a firm constitutionalist, but just those first few words, when we say 'people,' what does that mean?” he asked. “We’re becoming more inclusive in providing the protections and equal opportunity but equity as well.”
Desegregation was a tremendous step forward for the school division, Orndorff said, but he doesn't think that work is over. “I think we’re still stepping forward.”
Orndorff greatly values the importance of education, so much so that in 2016 — well into his career as a school administrator — he received his doctorate in educational administration from Shenandoah University. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Virginia Tech in 1978 and his master’s degree in educational administration from Virginia Tech in 1988.
He said his dedication to education came from his mother, who was a product of the Great Depression and was only able to receive a grade school education.
“I graduated on a Wednesday from Virginia Tech. My mother died that Saturday,” Orndorff said. “She lived long enough to know that I graduated with a bachelor’s degree and that I was going to teach.”
Orndorff wanted to pursue a career in education because he prefers hands-on work, and teaching industrial arts was a good fit for him. He also likes working with students who appreciate the immediate success of completing a project in school.
Throughout his career, Orndorff said he benefited from working with people of character, learning important teaching principles along the way. He fondly remembers working with teacher Burton Cutlilp, who was a World War II U.S. Army veteran. Orndorff is very passionate about history and said it meant a lot to hear stories from Cutlip's time in the Army.
Reflecting on lessons he learned from colleagues, Orndorff said:
“You always take the high road, you do the right thing, you have empathy and compassion, understanding where our kids are coming from. Those that need guidance and assistance, you provide it. You want to always challenge a child to a higher level of achievement.”
In his current role, Orndorff supervises human resources as well as transportation, facility services, school nutrition and school construction. He also tracks the county’s growth and development to understand how it will impact the schools.
Additionally, he oversees discipline cases, ensuring the division follows due process and Virginia code.
“My whole role is to support instruction and to make sure that there is not a disruption in that process or a distraction,” said Orndorff, who works closely with Assistant Superintendent for Instruction Jim Angelo.
Looking back on his career, one of the moments that sticks out the most to him is when he first heard about planes crashing into the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. He was sitting in a meeting when he got word about the terrorist attack that was unfolding.
He added that working during the COVID-19 pandemic last year and this year is another memory that he will never forget.
But the hardest part of his job that never gets any easier is when a student dies.
“The most difficult part of this job that takes a piece of your heart every time is when you lose a student," he said.
Orndorff, who describes himself as a "glass half full" kind of person, said he always listens intently to student graduation speeches, adding that students have a lot to say if you hear them out.
“I think kids have a lot to say,” he said. “I think what our students are doing is pretty tremendous.”
Orndorff added that he’ll also remember working with high school principals until the very last minute monitoring storms as they prepared for outdoor graduation ceremonies.
And he said he never makes a recommendation to Superintendent David Sovine on whether to close schools due to inclement weather until he has driven county roads.
“I’m typically up 3:30, 4 in the morning when bad weather is coming in,” Orndorff said. “That decision is typically made with me standing in the office with transportation.”
Another part of his job is to keep Sovine out of trouble, he admits.
“In today’s environment that’s tough,” Orndorff said. “Because when you make tough decisions, it’s not popular with everyone.”
But Orndorff remains optimistic and believes the future of the school division is in good hands.
“What I see in our children and even in the quality of our teachers today, I think we’ve incrementally moved forward," Orndorff said.
In retirement, Orndorff plans to spend time with family and enjoy deer hunting, traveling and building a cabin in West Virginia.
