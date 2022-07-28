The Psycho Cinema film group at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Winchester will screen Rebekah McKenrdry's new film "GLORIOUS," just before its streaming release on AMC Networks Shudder on Aug.18. McKendry, a 1996 Sherando High School graduate, will be in attendance. The screening will take place at 7:30 p.m. today. Tickets are available at the Alamo box office or online at www.drafthouse.com/winchester
McKendry is an award-winning director, writer, and podcaster with a strong focus on the horror genre. She most recently co-wrote the "BRING IT ON" horror reboot coming soon from Universal.
